Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were All About the PDA During Florida Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't afraid to show a little love during a recent trip to Florida.



On April 12, after Prince Harry and his team won the Royal Salute Polo Challenge held at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, the former royal couple shared a sweet kiss during the trophy presentation.

Markle—who wore a stunning ivory Heidi Merrick dress featuring a high neckline and large triangular cutout at the base of the bodice—presented the trophy to her husband herself. During the presentation, the pair smooched on stage and to the joy of the crowd.

"They were very loving with each other," an anonymous person in attendance told People. "Meghan looked really happy. They held hands as they arrived and talked to everyone there. It was Harry's night to shine and Meghan was very supportive."

I love that these two are living their best lives. Prince Harry's team wins the polo and his wife glides up on the stage like the princess she is to give him his award. These two…… 🥰🥰 #MeghanMarkle #sentebale

Prince Harry founded the Polo Challenge charity benefit alongside Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in 2006, with the aim of supporting children in Africa affected by inequality, poverty, and HIV/AIDS.

In addition to the benefit, it's been a very busy week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this week, the pair announced their two new Netflix series, both already in the early stages of development.

According to couple's Archewell Productions, one of the nonfiction series is curated by Meghan herself—who is also serving as an executive producer—that will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” according to Deadline.

Michael Steed, who worked on the beloved CNN travel show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, is set to direct, while Leah Harison, the former producer of Selena Gomez’s hit HBO cooking show Selena + Chef, is a producer.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his team competed at the benefit tournament in front of 300 people, People reports, and the Duke of Sussex even managed to score a goal.

The benefit comprised of a series of events, including a dinner and panel discussion in Miami on April 11 and a Sotheby's Sentebale Benefit Auction, which raised a total of $1 million for Sentebale.