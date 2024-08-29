Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Launch Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Later This Year
A source says claims a CEO search is delaying the brand's launch are false.
After months of product soft launches, social media teases featuring A-list celebrities, and a reported trademark setback, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is reportedly close to an official launch date.
According to a source close to the Duchess of Sussex who spoke to People, Markle is "busy working behind the scenes to prepare for the launch of American Riviera Orchard" for "later this year."
While an official launch date remains unknown, the same source debunked claims and rumors that the royal is "struggling to find a CEO for the brand" and that those efforts are "leading to delays in its launch."
In July, reports claimed that as Markle continues to prepare for the launch—and in addition to handling her podcast with Lemonada Media and her upcoming cookery show for Netflix—she feels as if she is under intense scrutiny from the public, the media and the naysayers.
"(Markle) reportedly feels that every move she makes is met with criticism as she continues to face scrutiny over her upcoming and previous projects," The Daily Express reported at the time.
“Meghan feels very much under siege,” royal author Tom Quinn said at the time, adding that the Duchess of Sussex has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized.
“Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her—she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work," he added.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
While an official launch date has yet to be revealed, Markle has reportedly decided on what American Riviera Orchard product she is going to release to the public first.
According to multiple outlets, including The Daily Mail and Tatler, rosé wine will be the first item available for the public to buy.
"To complement the reported wine launch, it’s expected that other products in the initial tranche of releases will be drinking and serving ware, bar essentials, and other products related to hosting and entertaining,” The Daily Mail reported at the time. “We can expect items in classic, but expensive, style.”
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Markle opened up about her various products and how investing in women-owned brands has allowed her to invest in herself and her own passions.
“Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself,” Meghan told the publication at the time, adding that "when people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”
“I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands," she explained.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Put a Pop Princess Twist on the Classic Little Black Dress
The singer landed in Italy with Louis Partridge for the Venice Film Festival.
By India Roby Published
-
Angelina Jolie Seemingly Alludes to Ongoing Divorce from Brad Pitt While Speaking at Venice Film Festival
“There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Winona Ryder Says Schoolmates Called Her a “Witch” and a "Freak" After Starring in ‘Beetlejuice’
“I remember thinking it was going to change my status, and it made it worse.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published