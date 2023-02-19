Meghan Markle’s Resurfaced Blog Post Takes Aim at “Princess Kate” and Royal Weddings

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was an actress, and a blogger, too, the brains behind the popular lifestyle blog “The Tig,” which covered fashion, beauty, food, and travel (and was named after her favorite Italian wine). Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan shut down her blog, but a post from “The Tig” has resurfaced—to ample buzz and ample controversy.

This particular post from 2014, according to Page Six , focuses in on Meghan’s feelings about princesses and royal weddings, and proves that she not only knew who the royal family was, but that she had strong opinions about them. This catches Meghan in a fib, as she has said numerous times—including during her 2017 engagement interview with Harry, three years after this blog was published—that she “didn’t know much” about Harry or the royal family prior to meeting him in 2016.

In this resurfaced blog, according to The Daily Mail , Meghan wrote that she was tired of hearing “endless conversation” around the royal wedding of “Princess Kate” to Prince William. Meghan also wrote that she was unlike most little girls who “dream of being princesses” and instead was focused on “She-Ra, Princess of Power.”

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” Meghan wrote. “We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

She continued that many adult women seem to hold onto their childish dreams of becoming a princess, writing “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

The royal wedding between Prince William and the then Kate Middleton took place three years prior to this blog post, in 2011. And, if we're getting really technical, Kate was still a Duchess in 2014; though through her marriage to a prince she has been a princess since 2011, Kate was the Duchess of Cambridge from her wedding day until September 9, 2022, when the new King Charles named her Princess of Wales alongside William's Prince of Wales.

According to Page Six, “sadly the snippy comment about ‘Princess Kate’ seemingly fits into the sisters-in-law’s frosty relationship, which never blossomed.”