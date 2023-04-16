Expect Meghan Markle to Relaunch Her Career After the Coronation, Experts Say

Meghan Markle has been laying low most of 2023, letting her husband Prince Harry garner the lion’s share of attention with his book, Spare. But, say royal experts, expect to see Meghan’s career emerge in a big way after King Charles’ Coronation next month.
The Mirror reports “royal experts say that Meghan is waiting until after the Coronation to relaunch her career after she and Harry stepped back from their roles in 2020.” Now, mind you, Meghan’s career hasn’t been totally stalemated since 2020—she launched her podcast, “Archetypes,” her and Harry’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, wrote a children’s book, and, oh yeah, had another child, among other work projects. But, says brand and culture expert Nick Ede, “I think once the Coronation is over and the eyes of the world are off the King and Prince Harry, then Meghan will launch a new initiative,” he tells MailOnline. “I suspect she will have been working on some new projects that will enable her to stand alone rather than use Prince Harry.”
Could it be The Tig, her former blog, as Marie Claire reported on recently? Or potentially a memoir of her own, a la Spare?
“She’s kept her head down for some time,” Mark Borkowski says. “The fact that she is not there [at the Coronation] is a statement that the U.K. does not particularly engage with her and looks like ‘Poor me.’ But the Meghan and Harry story [is] way beyond the boundaries of Britain and the Commonwealth. There will definitely be a relaunch by Meghan. It is impossible for them to stay quiet.”
