Meghan Markle Hires Adele and Jennifer Lawrence’s Stylist as Her “Hollywood Relaunch” Continues

As Meghan Markle continues what Page Six calls her “Hollywood relaunch,” she has retained a critical member of her image team: a stylist who also works with Adele, the outlet reports.
Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi is reportedly collaborating with Meghan to revamp her wardrobe, fashion industry insider Lauren Sherman wrote in her newsletter “The Line Sheet.” Sherman wrote that Meghan was “working with Jamie Mizrahi, expert celebrity friend-turned-expert celebrity stylist.”
During her days as a working member of the royal family, Meghan was always believed to not have employed a stylist, though her friend Jessica Mulroney reportedly helped Meghan with her wardrobe at times. Since leaving the working core of the royal family in early 2020 for California and a new life there, Meghan has “relied on stealth wealth separates like cashmere sweaters and polished coats with jeans,” Page Six writes, but, as Sherman notes, Montecito’s dress code “requires more pull-on linen pants than fitted Roland Mouret shift dresses.”
After hiring talent agency William Morris Endeavor last April, Meghan has been making more public appearances than in years past, like last September’s Invictus Games in Germany, Variety’s “Power of Women” event in L.A. last November, and three days’ worth of Invictus Games appearances in Canada last month. As a “relaunch of her career” looms, Page Six reports, Mizrahi—who has worked with celebrities including not just Adele but Jennifer Lawrence, Riley Keough, and Jeremy Allen White—is poised to take Meghan’s “California-cool looks into true Hollywood glam,” Page Six reports.
Mizrahi formerly worked as creative director for Juicy Couture and has built a successful styling business working with A-listers over the past few years; she also launched an underwear brand, The Kit, with fellow Hollywood stylist Simone Harouche in 2019.
Sherman writes that the styling relationship with Mizrahi could be “a turning point for both parties when it comes to their respective mythmaking,” and we expect Meghan to be increasingly more out front with the launch of her new podcast with Lemonada Media and other projects that she’s teased are in the works.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Billie Eilish Says a Dream About Christian Bale Helped Her Realize She Needed to Leave Her Boyfriend
Not all heroes wear capes... when they're not playing Batman.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Hailey Bieber Says Her Marriage Is "For Life" in Moving Birthday Tribute To Husband Justin Bieber
"Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Taylor Swift Has Already Written More Than One Love Song About Boyfriend Travis Kelce
“Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Before Meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle “Seriously Considered Applying” to Be on This Reality Dating Show
It has become obvious this week that Meghan is a reality television aficionado.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Dinner with the Executive Producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Production Company, and People Are Talking
Is there another Oprah and Meghan collaboration in the works?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle “Will Share Stories” from Her Own Life and Do “Some Inner Reflecting” on Her New Podcast
“She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Dropped Easter Eggs About Her Likely Next Career Move for Months—And We’re Just Now Picking Up On Them
The die is seemingly cast for her to enter a heavily competitive space “and play them at their own game.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In Her New Podcasting Deal, Meghan Markle “Will Likely Get Way More Attention and Will Have More Control” Than She Ever Did at Spotify
Meghan recently announced she’d have a “dynamic new podcast” coming out with Lemonada Media.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Cousin Says She Was “Really Mature for Her Age” and “Looked After Everyone” When She Was a Little Girl
He said she “had a star quality about her” even then.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Is “Desperate” to Become Friends with Taylor Swift, Royal Expert Says
Could “The Squad” be getting a new member?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly Reached Out to Kate Middleton In an Attempt to Mend Fences—and Kate Is Also “Willing to Move Forward”
“Moves are being made to reconcile.”
By Rachel Burchfield