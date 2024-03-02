Meghan Markle Hires Adele and Jennifer Lawrence’s Stylist as Her “Hollywood Relaunch” Continues

As Meghan Markle continues what Page Six calls her “Hollywood relaunch,” she has retained a critical member of her image team: a stylist who also works with Adele, the outlet reports.

Jamie Mizrahi is a well-known celebrity stylist (Image credit: Getty Images)

She has worked with the likes of Adele and Jennifer Lawrence, among others (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi is reportedly collaborating with Meghan to revamp her wardrobe, fashion industry insider Lauren Sherman wrote in her newsletter “The Line Sheet.” Sherman wrote that Meghan was “working with Jamie Mizrahi, expert celebrity friend-turned-expert celebrity stylist.”

During her days as a working member of the royal family, Meghan was always believed to not have employed a stylist, though her friend Jessica Mulroney reportedly helped Meghan with her wardrobe at times. Since leaving the working core of the royal family in early 2020 for California and a new life there, Meghan has “relied on stealth wealth separates like cashmere sweaters and polished coats with jeans,” Page Six writes, but, as Sherman notes, Montecito’s dress code “requires more pull-on linen pants than fitted Roland Mouret shift dresses.”

Meghan's style continues to elevate, like here at November's "Power of Women" event put on by "Variety" in L.A. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a rare red carpet appearance for Meghan, and she looked fantastic in Proenza Schouler (Image credit: Getty Images)

After hiring talent agency William Morris Endeavor last April, Meghan has been making more public appearances than in years past, like last September’s Invictus Games in Germany, Variety’s “Power of Women” event in L.A. last November, and three days’ worth of Invictus Games appearances in Canada last month. As a “relaunch of her career” looms, Page Six reports, Mizrahi—who has worked with celebrities including not just Adele but Jennifer Lawrence, Riley Keough, and Jeremy Allen White—is poised to take Meghan’s “California-cool looks into true Hollywood glam,” Page Six reports.

Mizrahi formerly worked as creative director for Juicy Couture and has built a successful styling business working with A-listers over the past few years; she also launched an underwear brand, The Kit, with fellow Hollywood stylist Simone Harouche in 2019.

Meghan wore Carolina Herrera to the Jamaica premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan, seen here in October, tends to prefer muted colors and minimalistic, chic looks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan, here in Canada at an Invictus Games event, puts on a fashion masterclass at the Games' events year-to-year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, Jamie Mizrahi brings to Meghan's wardrobe (Image credit: Getty Images)