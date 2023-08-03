Meghan Markle Could Be "Struggling to Find Her Footing in Hollywood," Expert Suggests

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle is in a bit of a weird transition period where her career is concerned.
Her audio deal with Spotify recently ended, somewhat unexpectedly, and she also signed with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor in the spring—though we don't know what she plans to do with their help, and we haven't heard any news about it, either.
This has led to a bunch of speculation as to what the Duchess of Sussex might do next, including the possibility of her going back to acting, though some commentators don't think this would be the best move for her.
"It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency," PR expert Kieran Elsby told the Mirror about Meghan's contract with WME.
"However, it's been three months since the news broke and we've heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood."
Elsby went on to speculate as to what might have caused this delay.
"It's possible that Meghan is still in the early stages of developing her projects and doesn't want to announce anything until she's sure they're ready," he said.
"It's also possible that she's been rejected from potential partnership deals, which could be demoralizing and make her reluctant to share her plans with the public"
As to what exactly these projects might look like, Elsby reminded us, "She's also said in the past that she's done with acting, and she seems to be more interested in producing and creating content."
He continued, "I think it's more likely that we'll see her launch a new lifestyle brand or start a foundation. That way she is in control and basically need sponsors, which should be easier to find."
Indeed, there have long been murmurs about Meghan relaunching her lifestyle blog The Tig, though the duchess herself hasn't addressed this.
Meanwhile, she and Harry remain dedicated to supporting causes they care about via their Archewell Foundation. As for the rest, we'll have to wait and see what she does next.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Feels Princess Kate "Got Away With" Treating the Sussexes Badly, Source Claims
They weren't exactly friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan Revealed the Adorable Gift Her Movie Mom Jamie Lee Curtis Sent for Her Baby Boy
I'm weeping.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan Jokes "I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom" in Sweet Instagram Selfie
Love this and her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Feels Princess Kate "Got Away With" Treating the Sussexes Badly, Source Claims
They weren't exactly friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak About Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in New Video Released by Their Foundation
The couple recorded the clip in the stunning garden of their Montecito home, wearing coordinating beige looks.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Parents' Separations Is Part of Why They're Determined for Their Marriage to Work, Royal Expert Suggests
But also, their relationship is doing just fine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Indirectly Allowing Princess Kate to "Shine" Right Now, Royal Expert Claims
The Duchess of Sussex is laying low.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Going Back to Acting Would Be a "Step Down," Royal Author Claims
There have been rumors this might be her next move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Believe They Can "Earn More by Dividing and Conquering," PR Expert Says
They have a lot of living costs to cover.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wants to Be "A Power Player in Hollywood" and Prince Harry Doesn't, Royal Expert Claims
I mean, spouses can have different careers.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's The Low-Down on *Those* Harry and Meghan Breakup Rumors
Don't believe everything you hear.
By Iris Goldsztajn