Meghan Markle Made $80K Per Year With The Tig, But Could Make Much More With a Relaunch: Branding Expert

Rumors that Meghan Markle wanted to relaunch her lifestyle blog The Tig have been circulating for years, but they've been ramping up in recent weeks—with some outlets reporting the website could be live imminently (though there's still no sign of it, to be fair).

The Duchess of Sussex' vision is allegedly to create a lifestyle destination similar to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, and one branding expert believes this could be a really smart move financially.

"Overall, relaunching The Tig has the potential to be a positive move for Meghan's personal brand if done strategically and with a clear vision," David Olusegun, founder of Creative Control Ventures, told Express.

"By leveraging her expertise and personal brand, and creating engaging, high-quality content, The Tig could become a valuable asset for Meghan and a key element of her overall branding strategy. There are several ways that Meghan could potentially monetize The Tig brand."

Olusegun went on to explain what those strategies are, starting with the all-important brand partnerships.

"Meghan could partner with brands that align with The Tig's mission and values to create sponsored content," he said.

"This could include sponsored blog posts, social media updates, or videos."

For the expert, the duchess could also utilize affiliate marketing, merch, and events to monetize The Tig.

Last but not least, she could dabble in paid content.

"Meghan could potentially offer premium content such as e-books, courses, or coaching services that cater to the brand's audience," Olusegun said.

"The Tig 1.0 made $80k per year. Using the monetisation strategies I have listed above, Meghan can make much more.

"One example of a company that has done super well in this space is Morning Brew.



"Morning Brew generated about $50 million in sales in 2021. Almost all that revenue came from advertising."

By comparison, Goop reportedly generated $50 million in revenue in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had to find new ways of making a living since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals and moved to Southern California.

To this end, the duke took a position as the chief impact officer for startup BetterUp, and the Sussex couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House. The Tig could be another great revenue stream if the rumors are true, and the duchess is in fact preparing to relaunch it.