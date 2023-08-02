Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak About Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in New Video Released by Their Foundation

The couple recorded the clip in the stunning garden of their Montecito home, wearing coordinating beige looks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the garden of their home in Montecito
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t had an official joint appearance in three months, but the couple appeared as happy as ever as they coordinated in beige and shared a rare update on their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a video to mark the launch of a fund to support online safety projects for young people, The Daily Express reports.

The Sussexes personally called some of the recipients of the $2 million fund, caught on camera and released via the couple’s Archewell Foundation website. The video, The Daily Express reports, “refers to the pair simply as Harry and Meghan—with no reference to their royal titles.” 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the garden of their Montecito home

(Image credit: Getty)

The video captures the two sitting side-by-side in the garden of their home in Montecito. The pair congratulated the 26 individuals and organizations on their award from the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF). The aim of the fund is to back “more equitable and more inclusive technology” and find ways to make life online less toxic for young people—a cause that really matters to Harry and Meghan.

The two said their children Archie and Lili are “incredibly grateful” to the group of young leaders chosen for the inaugural RTYPF cohort, designed to help those working within the “responsible technology movement.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the garden of their Montecito home

(Image credit: Getty)

“Thank you for doing everything that you do,” Harry told Sneha Revanur of Encode Justice. “Our kids, especially, are incredibly grateful.” Meghan, laughing, added “They don’t know it yet, but they will!” Elsewhere in the three-minute video, Meghan praised the “enormous impact” that could be made by tackling the harmful aspects of social media and online misinformation.

“What I appreciated is that sometimes it feels like we’re not as recognized for the advocacy we do as young people,” said Sam Hiner, executive director of the Young People’s Alliance Education Fund. “I really appreciated that they saw the importance of the work that we were doing and were speaking to the importance of young people getting engaged in the democratic process.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the garden of their Montecito home

(Image credit: Getty)

Of the couple, a source speaking to Us Weekly said “They’re a united front. As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world.” The source added “They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength, and always have.”

