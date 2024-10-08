Meghan Markle Has Offered to "Help" Her 'Suits' Costars With Their Rewatch Podcast
"It's lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."
Prior to joining the Royal Family and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was recognized for her work on the super popular legal series Suits. Meghan played Rachel Zane, a paralegal turned attorney, who developed a romantic interest in her mysterious colleague Mike (Patrick J. Adams).
While Duchess Meghan has since left her acting career behind, she's still interested in the new projects her former costars are working on. Case in point: when the Duchess of Sussex learned that Adams and Sarah Rafferty, who played legal secretary Donna on the series, were starting a Suits rewatch podcast, she reached out.
In response to a question on Reddit on October 6, Adams revealed whether he still spoke to Meghan (via People), writing, "We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons." He continued, "[But] upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way."
He also noted of Meghan that it was "lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."
Adams reflected on acting opposite the Duchess of Sussex during the second episode of the new podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. After revealing he'd previously filmed an unsuccessful pilot with Meghan, Mike discussed what it was like to be reunited with her on Suits.
"I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read," Adams explained (via Tatler). "We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room."
The actor also shared that he thought Meghan was the only person who could play Rachel Zane. "And it was pretty clear that she was gonna get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read," he said on the podcast. "It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else—she crushed it and she crushes it in the show."
