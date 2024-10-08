Meghan Markle Has Offered to "Help" Her 'Suits' Costars With Their Rewatch Podcast

"It's lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle promote their TV show Suits
(Image credit: Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Prior to joining the Royal Family and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was recognized for her work on the super popular legal series Suits. Meghan played Rachel Zane, a paralegal turned attorney, who developed a romantic interest in her mysterious colleague Mike (Patrick J. Adams).

While Duchess Meghan has since left her acting career behind, she's still interested in the new projects her former costars are working on. Case in point: when the Duchess of Sussex learned that Adams and Sarah Rafferty, who played legal secretary Donna on the series, were starting a Suits rewatch podcast, she reached out.

In response to a question on Reddit on October 6, Adams revealed whether he still spoke to Meghan (via People), writing, "We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons." He continued, "[But] upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way."

He also noted of Meghan that it was "lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits, both wearing suits

"She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons."

(Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Adams reflected on acting opposite the Duchess of Sussex during the second episode of the new podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. After revealing he'd previously filmed an unsuccessful pilot with Meghan, Mike discussed what it was like to be reunited with her on Suits.

"I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read," Adams explained (via Tatler). "We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room."

The actor also shared that he thought Meghan was the only person who could play Rachel Zane. "And it was pretty clear that she was gonna get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read," he said on the podcast. "It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else—she crushed it and she crushes it in the show."

Topics
Meghan Markle
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸