Meghan Markle's Toronto Home From Her 'Suits' Era Is For Sale
Prince Harry visited Duchess Meghan at the house when they first started dating.
Prior to moving to the U.K. following her royal engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lived in Toronto where she filmed Suits. Now, fans can potentially own a piece of royal history, as Meghan's delightful former home is listed for sale.
When Meghan and Harry first started dating, the future Duchess of Sussex was residing in this stylish Toronto rental. Now on the market for $1,895,000, Harry reportedly visited the house bi-monthly while the couple continued a long distance relationship, the Daily Mail reported.
Per the property's official Realtor listing, the home is an "exceptional residence in the heart of Annex's Seaton Village." The house reportedly has "elegant high end finishes & detailing in the interior and exterior," features a chef's kitchen, and has access to wonderful local amenities. So if you've ever dreamt of living like a (future) royal, this is your chance!
Meghan previous spoke about how difficult it was building a career in the competitive entertainment industry. In 2013, she told MarieClaire.com, "Before Suits, I did a pilot every single year. I even did a pilot for ABC with Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross on the show, like six years ago."
She also celebrated her character on Suits, saying, "I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it's so much easier." She continued, "I root for her; I'm almost like a fan. If I wasn't on the show, I would really love this show, because each of the characters are like someone you know. Rachel is like the ultimate best friend—who has a closet that I always borrow things from in my personal life."
Since leaving the U.K. and their senior royal roles, Meghan and Harry have settled in Montecito, California. Their idyllic home even features two palm trees in the yard and it's where they've been raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince William's New Look Isn't a Hit With Royal Fans
"Do not expect me to stop talking about his beard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
We Can’t Stop Talking About Patrick Ta’s Just-Launched Foundation
It’s, without a doubt, our favorite makeup launch of the year.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Perfect Concealer Does Exist
Westman Atelier’s latest drop brightens, covers, and corrects.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Queen Camilla "Is a Little Afraid" of Prince William, and He Simply "Tolerates Her"
"She was shaking like a leaf."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will Prince Harry Be Removed from the Royal Family's Line of Succession?
"Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future "Looks Rather Bleak" and Very "Expensive," Royal Historian Claims
"They’re going to disappear like so many other celebrities."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Play "Fast and Loose With the Truth," Royal Expert Claims
"Just do things that are real rather than staged with loads of outfit changes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate "Can't Simply Forget" Her Friendship with Prince Harry
"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George May Be Introduced to "Gruesome" Hunting Tradition in Balmoral
"Traditionally, the blood of a hunter's first kill is spread on their face."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry May Never "Regain the Trust" with Prince William and Princess Kate
"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Is the "Stronger Partner" in Prince Harry Marriage, Royal Expert Claims
"I believe from what I've heard from friends of his that he is very happy in California."
By Amy Mackelden Published