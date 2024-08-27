Meghan Markle's Toronto Home From Her 'Suits' Era Is For Sale

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane and Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross in Suits
(Image credit: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Prior to moving to the U.K. following her royal engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lived in Toronto where she filmed Suits. Now, fans can potentially own a piece of royal history, as Meghan's delightful former home is listed for sale.

When Meghan and Harry first started dating, the future Duchess of Sussex was residing in this stylish Toronto rental. Now on the market for $1,895,000, Harry reportedly visited the house bi-monthly while the couple continued a long distance relationship, the Daily Mail reported.

Per the property's official Realtor listing, the home is an "exceptional residence in the heart of Annex's Seaton Village." The house reportedly has "elegant high end finishes & detailing in the interior and exterior," features a chef's kitchen, and has access to wonderful local amenities. So if you've ever dreamt of living like a (future) royal, this is your chance!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend wheelchair tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games Toronto on September 25, 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan previous spoke about how difficult it was building a career in the competitive entertainment industry. In 2013, she told MarieClaire.com, "Before Suits, I did a pilot every single year. I even did a pilot for ABC with Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross on the show, like six years ago."

She also celebrated her character on Suits, saying, "I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it's so much easier." She continued, "I root for her; I'm almost like a fan. If I wasn't on the show, I would really love this show, because each of the characters are like someone you know. Rachel is like the ultimate best friend—who has a closet that I always borrow things from in my personal life."

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on 'Suits.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since leaving the U.K. and their senior royal roles, Meghan and Harry have settled in Montecito, California. Their idyllic home even features two palm trees in the yard and it's where they've been raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

