Meghan Markle's Best Style Moments Since Stepping Down As a Senior Royal

Since stepping back as a senior member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle has leaned into her personal style. Royal fashion can be restrictive, and the Duchess of Sussex has since been able to branch out to new brands, designers, and looks (shorts! lower necklines!). That said, her core style has remained the same: a mix of luxury and affordable pieces, including from brands she's famously loved for years, and plenty of monochrome. Below, 32 of Meghan Markle's best outfits since stepping back from the senior royal family.

At the 2023 Variety Power Of Women

When Meghan walked the red carpet at the Variety Power Of Women event, it was a rare public event for her, and she wore a simple-but-chic Proenza Schouler off-the-shoulder gown. When it was listed on Neiman Marcus, the dress reportedly cost almost $1,400.

At the Commonwealth Day Service 2020

This was Meghan's last event as a senior royal, and in photos she looks relieved and happy. She's wearing a bold emerald Emilia Wickstead dress (complete with dramatic cape!), a William Chambers hat, nude Aquazzura pumps, and a Gabriela Hearst mini bag.

At the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022

Meghan continued to do "all-matching (post) royal style" extremely well at public events, including this head-to-toe red outfit (the bow blouse and matching pants are Another Tomorrow and the heels are Aquazzura). During this trip to Manchester, she also gave a speech to attendees.

At One World Observatory, 2021

Meghan's first public appearance of 2021 and their first since leaving the UK (and also not long after her daughter, Lilibet, was born in June 2021) was a classic navy suit. The coat was Giorgio Armani and the pumps were Aquazzura—but my favorite part is that she matches with Harry.

At the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

This Louis Vuitton dress has a cool off-the-shoulder shape and a slit above the ankle; we sometimes see Meghan in slightly shorter dresses in her formalwear, and it's a chic choice (as we'll see elsewhere on this list). The earrings are CH Carolina Herrera, and her aquamarine ring belonged to Princess Diana.

At "Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," During the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals

There to deliver the keynote address, “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,” Meghan wore a gorgeous floor-length outfit. It looks like a dress but it's actually silk separates from Giuliva Heritage and even has a subtle pinstripe!

At the NATO Joint Force Command, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

This tonal outfit is made up of tan Gabriela Hearst trousers, a chocolate L’Agence blouse, and Manolo Blahnik pumps (accessorized with simple gold jewelry). Meghan has favored the long pant inseam long before she became a royal, but she's worn a lot of the style since 2021.

At the Athletics Competition of the Invictus Games, 2022

Some of Meghan's most impressive style comes from her attendance at the Invictus Games, and 2022 was no exception. This statement Brandon Maxwell jacket is a standout piece (love the popped collar!), matched with skinny jeans and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

At the Land Rover Driving Challenge, the Invictus Games 2022

I love these wider leg boyfriend jeans on Meghan: they're perfectly casual without feeling underdressed. The black boucle wool tweed jacket is from Celine, with matching Celine black bag (a nice touch!) and beige and black Chanel ballet flats to round out the look.

At the Swimming Medal Ceremony, Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Meghan does tonal better than just about anyone. This is actually Cuyana (a brand Meghan quite likes): a silk trench coat and matching paperbag pants. She wears some of her classic Aquazzura pumps and Lanvin earrings. It's an unusual and cool silhouette for her.

At the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre, 2024

For a visit to Vancouver a year before the Invictus Games, Meghan opted for an outfit that feels very apres-ski: a camel Sentaler coat with matching belt, a similarly colored BleuSalt top, black Le Ligne denim, CO black riding gloves, and (my favorite part) camel Max Mara gloves.

At the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games, 2022

For the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2022, Meghan opted for a cream off-the-shoulder Khaite bodysuit (which might be one of my favorite tops she's ever worn), black trousers, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a diamond-studded Cartier necklace (stunning).

At the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp, 2024

As proof that Meghan's winter style is as magnificent as her casual summer wardrobe, this cream puffer from Calvin Klein, CO white sweater, white Frame jeans, black Burberry beanie, and Sorel snow boots are pretty much the definition of quietly, expensively chic.

At the Invictus Games One Year, 2024

Even though this is seemingly an all-black, simple outfit, it's got some stunning luxe details: the puffer coat is Hermes, the beanie and scarf are both Aritzia, the jeans are La Ligne, the winter boots are Kamik, and (in a chef's kiss touch) the phone case is Bottega Veneta.

At the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize Award Ceremony, 2022

To attend the prestigious event, Meghan went with an all-black, extremely classic look: a matching black Givenchy blouse and skirt, black Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a Mulberry tote bag that's actually dark brown leather. She accessorized simply and minimally, to great effect.

At the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, 2024

At the beginning of her and Prince Harry's 2024 visit to Nigeria in connection with the Invictus Games Foundation, Meghan kicked off the trip wearing the Heidi Merrick "Windsor" dress, Lanvin earrings (that are vintage!), Cartier jewelry, and Emme Parsons sandals.

At a Volleyball Match at Nigeria Unconquered, 2024

This is a gorgeous leaf print Johanna Ortiz dress with a beautiful low neckline and peephole detail, which Meghan paired with Heidi Merrick sunglasses, Jennifer Meyer earrings, and Emme Parsons sandals. Fun fact: the Invictus Games colors are black and white!

At a Basketball Match at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Believe it or not, this is actually a white J. Crew cardigan with black piping and brass buttons (I love it when she picks something from a retail brand!) paired with Staud shorts, a Givenchy belt, Chanel cap-toe slingbacks, and diamond studs from Anita Ko.

At Cycling at the Invictus Games, 2023

Meghan is wearing a Zara romper here! She's just like us! Of course, she's also wearing Saint Laurent sandals, Cesta Collective crossbody, Brilliant Earth pendant, and Bottega Veneta hoop earrings (not pictured: her Krewe sunglasses), all of which are extremely luxurious and cool.

At the Volleyball Finals of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

This from the 2023 Invictus Games is a Carolina Herrera two-toned denim shirtdress and (per usual) stiletto pumps. In a subtle touch, Meghan is matching Harry's shoes (awww). To be honest, this is the perfect casual-chic outfit to wear to a volleyball game.

At the True Patriot Love Reception, the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

It's a little hard to see in this photo (and there aren't great full-body shots of her outfit), but this is actually a gray midi dress by Toteme. I love love the halter neck style and cool simplicity of the look, alongside the simple gold jewelry and soft hair.

At The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age, 2023

Honestly, this feels like the Platonic ideal of work outfits: here, Meghan wears an Altuzarra jumpsuit with foldover, off-the-shoulder detail (a favorite of hers, and for good reason), with nude Aquazzura pumps, and gold and emerald jewelry by Logan Hollowell and Sarah Hendler.

At the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, 2024

During her Nigeria trip, Meghan graced us with a beautiful all-white suit. It's Altuzarra, and I love the matching fitted tank underneath, as well as the flared shape of the pants. The shoes are suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, the earrings are Ariel Gordon, and the necklace is Aurate.

At 'The After' LA Tastemaker Event, 2023

Sitting next to David Oyelowo and Misan Harriman (as they discuss their film The After during a Netflix event), Meghan wears a chocolate brown turtleneck and a rich brown suit (apparently the blazer is from Valentino)—but my favorite part is her red manicure.

At the Invictus Games Friends and Family Reception, 2022

Let's be honest, I just really love Meghan in pant suits. This is on the way to an Invictus Games reception, wearing a white Valentino suit and gold accessories. She doesn't always go with an oversized, long blazer, but I genuinely adore how it feels simultaneously structured and breezy.

At the Premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love,' 2024

For her first red carpet event of 2024, Meghan went all-out with a gorgeous black ballgown-inspired look. Technically it's a cami and matching skirt, and Vogue tentatively IDs it as Carolina Herrera. I love that it's just a touch casual but still deeply chic and befitting a formal event.

At Nigeria Unconquered, 2024

This strapless white maxidress is by St. Agni, and it is perfect in its simplicity (it's giving me flashbacks to the simplicity of her wedding gown, actually!). She's got on vintage Dior earrings, nude Aquazzura heels, and a cross necklace that belonged to Princess Diana.

At a Women in Leadership Event (With Co-Host Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala)in Abuja, Nigeria, 2024

Honestly, I just wish we had more photos of this gorgeous red ruffle hem dress (it's by Oriré). She accessorized with (per usual) Aquazzura pumps and jewelry by Kimai, Ariel Gordon, and Logan Hollowell. She doesn't always give us big statement colors like this, but when she does: it's awesome.

At the Lagos State Governor's Office, Nigeria, 2024

Technically, this is a royal rewear! She wore this for Archie's birthday in 2020 and to announce her second pregnancy in 2021. It's a silk Carolina Herrera column gown, paired with a bunch of gold jewelry including an Aurate gold collar necklace and Jennifer Meyer earrings. The green shawl was a gift from the governor’s wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

At a Charity Polo Game at the Ikoyi Polo Club, Nigeria, 2024

This beige printed halter dress by Johanna Ortiz is so stunning on Meghan—and I particularly love the scarf detail at her throat and the daring v-neck. She's apparently wearing Burberry Prorsum heels and Heidi Merrick sunglasses as well as jewelry by Cartier, Lorraine Schwartz, and Ariel Gordon.

At the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

I love this cutout Cult Gaia dress (the style is called "Raylene" and apparently is a "peacock blue" color). She went with her traditional Aquazzura pumps, as well as some Kimai earrings and Cartier jewelry. My favorite part is the semi-sheer dress detail at her legs.

At the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, 2023

Maybe it's their loving look at each other, but this is one of my favorite pictures of Harry and Meghan ever. She wore a strapless golden Johanna Ortiz dress made of a brocade material, as well as Tom Ford heels, a CH Carolina Herrera clear clutch (not pictured), J.Crew earrings, and her Cartier bracelet. Perfection.