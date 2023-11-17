Meghan Markle Was the Picture of Elegance in a Sand-Colored Dress at the Variety Power Of Women Event

Meghan Markle made a rare solo red carpet appearance on Thursday.
Fittingly, the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2023 Variety Power of Women event without husband Prince Harry. Though the duke sometimes attends events without his wife, the duchess has seemingly historically preferred to have him by his side for support during official events—which I totally understand.
For the occasion, Meghan donned a stunning asymmetrical off-the-shoulder gown by Proenza Schouler in a lovely neutral sand color.
She finished off the extra elegant look with a tight, low bun and black clutch bag.
If you're really feeling this dress, you can shop it in black or white below.
Meghan was a guest at the event after being honored last year, as well as giving Variety an exclusive interview.
The duchess told reporters that she was "proud" to be in attendance at the 2023 event (via People).
Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie DiLaura remarked that the mom of two was enjoying a "mom's night out," to which Meghan laughed and replied, "exactly."
Speaking to Variety at the event, the Suits alum gave a long-awaited hint as to what projects might be in the pipeline for her, especially as part of hers and Prince Harry's partnership with Netflix.
"Things that make people feel—I was going say 'good,' but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?" she said, referring to her priorities for future work.
"And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun."
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex poses for photos at Variety #PowerOfWomen presented by @lifetimetv. https://t.co/eUPIx1s7pz pic.twitter.com/Fxk98YhiQTNovember 17, 2023
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
