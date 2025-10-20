The Romantic Hidden Detail in Meghan Markle's Instagram Video of Her Montecito Backyard—and How It Relates to Prince Harry
"See how they're connected?"
Since rejoining Instagram on New Year's Day 2025, Meghan Markle has shared a plethora of personal moments with her fans. From rare snaps of her two kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—to glimpses of her lifestyle brand As ever, Duchess Meghan has utilized the platform to connect with her followers in unexpected ways. Unsurprisingly, the Duchess of Sussex's husband, Prince Harry, is regularly referenced, too, including in Meghan's most recent Instagram Story.
On October 19, Meghan shared an Instagram Story featuring a short video clip filmed in her idyllic Montecito backyard. The clip showed dissipating clouds framed by an arch of leaves, with a luscious green garden sprawling in the distance. Notably, two tall palm trees buoyed above the other tree tops.
Duchess Meghan previously referenced the beautiful palm trees in her backyard in her 2022 interview with The Cut. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," the Duchess of Sussex explained. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.'"
The As ever founder also revealed that their son Archie had taken to greeting the palm trees as "momma" and "papa." Meanwhile, The Cut described the plants as "two massive Dr. Seussian palm trees, dead center on a lawn so verdant it's better not to consider the water bill."
During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed just how eager she was to live in the Montecito home. "We did everything we could to get this house," she told the outlet. "Because you walk in and go...Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
With such a romantic attachment to the property, it would presumably be very difficult to ever leave.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.