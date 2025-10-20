Since rejoining Instagram on New Year's Day 2025, Meghan Markle has shared a plethora of personal moments with her fans. From rare snaps of her two kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—to glimpses of her lifestyle brand As ever, Duchess Meghan has utilized the platform to connect with her followers in unexpected ways. Unsurprisingly, the Duchess of Sussex's husband, Prince Harry, is regularly referenced, too, including in Meghan's most recent Instagram Story.

On October 19, Meghan shared an Instagram Story featuring a short video clip filmed in her idyllic Montecito backyard. The clip showed dissipating clouds framed by an arch of leaves, with a luscious green garden sprawling in the distance. Notably, two tall palm trees buoyed above the other tree tops.

Duchess Meghan previously referenced the beautiful palm trees in her backyard in her 2022 interview with The Cut. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," the Duchess of Sussex explained. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.'"

The palm trees in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito backyard. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

The As ever founder also revealed that their son Archie had taken to greeting the palm trees as "momma" and "papa." Meanwhile, The Cut described the plants as "two massive Dr. Seussian palm trees, dead center on a lawn so verdant it's better not to consider the water bill."

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed just how eager she was to live in the Montecito home. "We did everything we could to get this house," she told the outlet. "Because you walk in and go...Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

With such a romantic attachment to the property, it would presumably be very difficult to ever leave.