One goal that has become fully realized in my 30s: being bicoastal. My love for New York City and Los Angeles has defined the beginning of this decade. And through living and exploring these two places, my personal style has evolved. I see inspiration in the stories around me, from passengers sitting on the subway or the bougainvillea petals falling on the curb—how lucky am I to have called both cities home since turning 30?

I may call L.A. my permanent home (for now!), but I couldn’t stay away from the East for too long. Naturally, I booked a last-minute flight for a week of pre-New York Fashion Week rendezvous (thankfully just missing a blizzard). Winter is lingering a bit longer this season, but New Yorkers know how to dress regardless of the forecast. When packing the end-of-winter outfits, ahead, for my trip, I stuck to a capsule wardrobe. Think: classic, well-fit denim, cozy sweaters, interchangeable accessories, and standout coats. This dressing hack can carry its way into spring just by ditching some layers or showing a little more skin.

Walking the city streets, I almost see myself as different characters. Through the clothes I wear, opposing sides of my personality get to shine. A major main-character moment from this trip was this Charlotte Simone coat—who doesn't want to look like a modern Penny Lane? As I've noted many times in my column, I love to reference the '70s. Looking ahead to spring, I see flared Levi's jeans and touches of suede in my outfits.

Another day, I found time in between my meetings for an afternoon on the Upper East Side, aka my favorite neighborhood I resided in during my time in the city. I like to joke that I dress like the wannabe John F. Kennedy Jr. boyfriend I don’t have, so blending masculine and feminine details is my go-to. A crisp white button-down shirt and a high stiletto boot, topped with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap and a romantic peacoat, feels so distinctively me for a walk around snowy Central Park and a burger at JG Melon.

I do find pleasure in allowing my outfits to create a sense of mystery. I love playing with elongated lines and high-impact textures to add drama to a look. I think a quality pair of low-rise black trousers is a wardrobe essential. And this epic suede coat was the perfect layer for gradually moving into the next season. Imagine it with a boho floral dress and chunky boots. This outfit embodied so much confidence as I sipped Americanos at Bar Pisellino.