Princess Lilibet Shares Princess Charlotte's Shoe Style in the Sussex Family's 2025 Holiday Photo

American-born Princess Lilibet might live an ocean away from her British cousin Princess Charlotte, but she shares at least one thing in common with the 10-year-old royal, as displayed in the Sussex family's 2025 holiday photo.

Meghan Markle shared a sweet snapshot with the Duke of Sussex and their kids on Instagram on Friday, December 19, writing, "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours." In the image, Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and Meghan pose on a rustic bridge over a stream, with the children's faces concealed from the camera.

Four-year-old Lilibet wears a sleeveless blue J.Crew dress in the photo, with the sold-out jacquard style featuring bow trim at the waist and a tulle ruffle hem. But it was her adorable shoes that stole the show in the photo, with Lili wearing white knee socks with a pair of cap-toed silver-and-black Mary Janes by London-based brand La Coqueta.

Meghan Markle posted the Sussex family's 2025 holiday photo on Instagram December 19. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Princess Charlotte has also worn shoes from the brand, which was founded by Spaniard Celia Muñoz. Prince William and Princess Kate often dress their children in Spanish brands, perhaps because of their Spanish-born nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

In 2022, Charlotte wore a pair of white sandals from La Coqueta during her first solo engagement with her parents at the Commonwealth Games. Prince Louis has also worn the brand when he was a baby, sporting an embroidered blue and white set in the family photos for The King's 70th birthday.

Princess Charlotte wore white La Coqueta sandals for an appearance with her parents in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the rest of the Sussex family, the Duchess of Sussex looked breezy in a sleeveless white dress in their holiday photo, pairing it with black slingback flats.

Prince Archie, 6, and Prince Harry coordinated in navy trousers and sneakers, with Archie wearing a gray sweater featuring navy elbow patches and Harry choosing a classic white button-up shirt.

Archie and Lili didn't make an appearance in the family's second card, which was also released on December 19. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official card featured a photo of the couple from the Invictus Games in Canada earlier this year, and was sent in conjunction with a name change for their Archewell Foundation.

The foundation will henceforth be known as Archwell Philanthropies, with a statement on the Archewell website reading, "After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family."

