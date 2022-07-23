New Book Alleges Meghan Markle Accused Victoria Beckham of Leaking Stories to the Press

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tom Bower’s new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors is heavy on the (alleged) bombshells—with one in particular involving another of the world’s most famous couples: David and Victoria Beckham.

The Beckhams were just two of the celebrity guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s star-studded 2018 wedding, but apparently had a falling out after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about them to the press, Bower alleges in his new book, released this week.

Bower claims that the Sussexes became “addicted” to reading about themselves in the media, and worried that their secrets were getting out to the British press through their famous friends, per Us —and obsessively tried to figure out who the mole might be amongst their inner circle.

“Harry and Meghan were shackled,” Bower writes. “Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media. Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

Meghan allegedly “suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion,” Bower writes, the author also noting that “Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media,” The Mirror reports. Meghan’s reported accusation of Victoria led to a tense phone call between Harry and David, the book claims.

“Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation,” Bower writes. “Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship.”