Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Arrived “A Little Late to the Party” to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not only is Meghan Markle in Dusseldorf, Germany—home of the sixth iteration of the Invictus Games, founded by her husband, Prince Harry—but, just a few hours after her arrival, she took the stage to give a joint speech alongside Harry, per The Mirror . The joint speech—a rarity for the couple—honed in on the importance of “coming together,” the outlet reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair spoke in front of about 1,600 Invictus Games competitors and their families and friends, and Meghan spoke without notes and thanked all of the attendees for their support. Wearing a Banana Republic dress and a Bottega Veneta belt, The Mirror reports she “styled her own hair and did her own makeup for the event.”

Meghan said it was very “special” to be in Germany with them, adding “I’m really, really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I’m grateful for all of you that are here.” Harry too thanked those who are taking part in the Games—after applauding his wife, he said “First, to the friends and family that are here, I understand that a lot of the competitors are hopefully sleeping after a very long day. But this is your chance to connect with each other, because everyone here is in a different phase of their healing process, whether as an individual or as a family. The fact of the matter is, everybody in this room has some form of a shared experience, so use this moment to connect with each other. Swap photos, swap numbers.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The “relaxed and informal” private reception with Invictus Games competitors and their family and friends was also attended by the mayor of Dusseldorf and included music, entertainment, and traditional German food, The Mirror reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan—who said in her speech “I’m sorry that I was a little late to the party,” referencing her arrival on day four of the Games—said of her reason for not being there from the beginning “I just had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home, putting milkshakes for their school drop-off, and then I just landed a couple hours ago and I am thrilled that the first event that I can do for Invictus is here with all of you. It is amazing and I hear the week so far has gotten off to a good start, is that right?”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She added that she and Harry “can’t wait to one day be able to bring our kids along also so they can experience just how amazing this is.”