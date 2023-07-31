Meghan Markle Is Indirectly Allowing Princess Kate to "Shine" Right Now, Royal Expert Claims

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Prince Harry was preparing to release his memoir Spare in January, and ever since, Meghan Markle has retreated from the spotlight.

She is no longer recording a podcast; we have yet to learn about her next career move; and all in all we don't have much news about the Duchess of Sussex at all.

This, for one royal commentator, has happy consequences for a certain prominent member of the Royal Family: Princess Kate. Here's how.

"Meghan is often very quiet when she doesn’t want to be engaged with negative things—and lately she and Harry have reportedly been having a bit of a crisis, so we’ve heard very little from her," Angela Levin said (via OK!).

Here, it appears Levin was referring to the Sussexes' career lull, as well as the reports that their marriage isn't going as well as it once was—reports which have been denied by many sources.

"And all the time Meghan stays quiet, it allows Kate to really shine and let the public know that she’s there for them," Levin continued.

"Kate possesses a lot of self-control and doesn’t really pay attention to what Meghan is doing."

In the meantime, Kate has been able to focus on her work with the causes she cares most about—most importantly all of her initiatives related to early childhood development, via her Shaping Us campaign launched a few months ago.

As well as her public-facing work, Kate has also been focused on her children George, Charlotte and Louis, especially since the three are now on summer vacation from Lambrook School.

All of this is surely enough to keep her and her husband Prince William busy without spending too much time worrying about what the Sussexes are up to on the other side of the pond.