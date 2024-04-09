Meghan Markle Feels Princess Kate Should Have Had Her Back as a Fellow "Outsider," Says Expert

Sadly, it seems Meghan Markle and Princess Kate were never friends despite their similar positions within the Royal Family.

While we know there were many reasons for this—for example Meghan's feeling that Kate was cold, and Kate's impression of Meghan as getting too personal, too quickly—one reason on the Duchess of Sussex' end is apparently that she felt cheated out of Kate's support. According to royal author Tom Quinn, Meghan felt Kate should have had her back when she was finding royal life difficult.

"Meghan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty," Quinn told the Mirror.

"Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

While Kate's cancer battle could provide the background for a reconciliation between the two women, Quinn doesn't believe Meghan sees it that way.

"Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous," he explained.

"She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges."

After Kate publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt video in late March, Harry and Meghan issued the statement, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."