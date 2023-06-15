Prince Harry's New Netflix Show Is Definitely Happening, Streaming Giant Confirms

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first partnered with Netflix early into their new life in California, it was announced that their first project to hit the streaming platform would be Heart of Invictus, a docuseries about Invictus Games contestants. (The Invictus Games are one of the Duke of Sussex' most cherished initiatives, a competition for wounded, ill or injured service members.)

However, another project soon took over, and the docuseries about the Sussexes' own lives, Harry & Meghan, was released this past December.

Then in January 2023, Netflix announced on Twitter that Heart of Invictus was slated for this summer (so, like, ASAP).

The streaming platform wrote, "HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023)

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games."

But then, a rumor started swirling around on social media that the project had been canceled after all, with one royal gossip account claiming, "Netflix has cancelled 'Heart of Invictus'

"You can thank Meghan Markle, her outrageous demands & turning it into the 'Meghan Fashion show', instead of it being focused on the veterans

"The amount of money that was expensed on Meghan could have been used for the veterans"

They added by way of "evidence," "Someone close to my cousin works at Netflix."

Now, though, we have confirmation that Heart of Invictus really is happening. A representative for Netflix told Newsweek that the information shared in that January tweet was still "correct" and "accurate," and that the doc will indeed be released sometime this summer.

And after that, apparently we can also expect another Netflix project from the Sussexes in the future. "The documentary will feature the couple visiting communities in South Africa, where they will be shown helping build houses and focusing on humanitarian efforts," Express previously claimed. "It is reported that Meghan Markle will also bring awareness to safe birthing practices."

Big things ahead!