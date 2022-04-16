Meghan Markle Hands Over Her Coat to Help Mom Keep Newborn Baby Warm
It was an understated gesture of kindness from the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle dazzled yesterday in an all-white Valentino power suit. But it was an under the radar gesture caught by royal commentator Omid Scobie that may actually be even more beautiful than the suit.
While in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games’ opening reception yesterday, temperatures suddenly dropped in The Hague, and Meghan handed over her camel coat to a woman carrying her newborn baby in hopes of keeping the baby warm from the cold front, the Mirror reports.
“En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family—one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn,” Scobie tweeted. “Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm.”
One fan replied: “This is what authenticity looks like. Women supporting women in the moment.”
And, though Meghan is on hand this week to rightfully cheer on Invictus Games competitors, we’d like to give her three cheers for this kind gesture, too.
