New Book Claims Meghan Markle Rebuffed Camilla’s Advice on Marrying into the Royal Family

The experience of marrying into the royal family—especially as a woman marrying into the royal family—is a unique one, and one that can only be understood by a handful of people.

According to a new book about Camilla, Queen Consort, royal expert Angela Levin writes that the then Duchess of Cornwall tried to give Meghan Markle a “warm” welcome when she married into the family, but that it “fell flat”—the Duchess of Sussex was unresponsive to Camilla’s advice, Levin says.

In Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor (opens in new tab), Levin quotes a royal insider as saying “she [Camilla] doesn’t want to see anyone struggling, and she is fond of Meghan,” the source says of Camilla’s first few times reaching out to Meghan ahead of the latter’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, per OK . (Camilla, of course, knows all too well what it’s like to face backlash from the public and the press from her own relationship with the now King Charles III.)

Camilla apparently told Meghan that the Duchess of Sussex seemed “bored” about her life and the royal family’s welcoming approaches, noting that it seemed as though Meghan “preferred to go her own way” as she carved out her position within The Firm (the name for the working core of the royal family).

Levin writes that Meghan’s reputation within The Firm was initially strong, and Camilla recognized Meghan as a “hard worker.” Charles, for his part, “enjoyed” Meghan’s company, Levin writes, as both shared an interest in the theater and performing arts. (In case somehow you’ve forgotten, Meghan was an actress on the hit television show Suits prior to her marriage to Harry.) Charles even touchingly walked his new daughter-in-law partway down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, as her own father, Thomas Markle, backed out of attending at the last minute.