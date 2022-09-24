Meghan Markle Reportedly Sent Letter to King Charles III Asking to Meet One-on-One

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly flew home from the U.K. on Wednesday, September 21—nearly two weeks after they originally planned to return to California after a European mini-tour set to conclude on Thursday, September 8. Ultimately, of course, that day became one the world will remember forever: the day the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle at 96.

According to reports from multiple outlets, before their departure, Meghan asked her father-in-law King Charles III to have a private chat in hopes of “clearing the air," sending a letter detailing her request to meet. A source told OK that Meghan wanted the talk to occur sometime after the Queen’s funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19.

“That’s right—Meghan one-to-one with King Charles,” reporter Neil Sean said, according to the outlet. “You heard correct. It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself.”

Meghan apparently wanted to “explain some of the rationale behind what [she and Harry] have been doing over the last two years,” he continued. “Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan’s self-belief, whatever you think.”

It remains unclear whether the talk happened, as there was just one full day—Tuesday, September 20—between the Queen’s funeral that Monday and their departure for home on Wednesday.

“Meghan and Harry won’t stick around after the Queen’s funeral and plan to return to California,” a source said. “Obviously, they were unprepared to remain in the U.K. for this long. It’s been an emotional and heartbreaking week but, naturally, they’re looking forward to getting back to Lilibet and Archie. This is the longest amount of time they’ve ever been apart from their kids in one go.”