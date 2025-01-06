Prince William Views This Royal Family Member as a "Brother" and Someone He Can "Always Rely On"

Prince William has reportedly found a close ally in an unexpected member of the Royal Family. And according to a new report, the Prince of Wales considers this ally to be a "key figure" in his life.

Speaking to Woman's Day (via the Express), a so-called "royal insider" suggested that William views Mike Tindall as a brother. Tindall, of course, is married to Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall.

"Mike's become a key figure in William's world and someone he can always rely on," the source explained. "There's no doubt Wills sees him as the brother he lost. He's proven how loyal he is and Wills knows Mike has his back. He's so grateful to have him by his side."

This isn't the first time that Prince William's friendship with the former rugby star has been noted.

Prince William appeared on Mike Tindall's podcast in September 2023. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

On September 6, 2023, Tindall recorded an episode of his podcast, "The Good, the Bad & the Rugby," with Kate Middleton and Prince William as guests. In his new book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby—Unleashed , Tindall reflected on the Prince and Princess of Wales's appearance on the show, writing (via the Daily Mail ), "They came across as down-to-earth, fully engaged, funny and knowledgeable." He continued, "It was a far more enlightening chat than I expected, not because I thought they'd be dull (I already knew that they weren't) but because I know how everything to do with the Royal Family is so carefully controlled."

Prince William and Mike Tindall appear to have developed a close friendship. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Tindall also revealed that Kate and William's podcast appearance was more raucous than listeners realized. "I think the podcast humanized them a little bit, and I kind of wish they'd let us put the uncut version out, because it would have blown the public away," he explained.

Meanwhile, Tindall previously shared his hilarious nickname for Prince William. While appearing on Rob Burrow's "Seven" podcast, the rugby player explained, "The Prince of Wales is known to me as One Pint Willy because he's not the best of drinkers." Tindall continued, "Coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales."

