Princess Kate's style regularly inspires royal fans to shop the outfits she's worn. For 15 years, the Prince and Princess of Wales were supported by Natasha Archer who worked as their senior private executive assistant, which included aiding Kate in her style choices. But according to Archer, one aspect of her royal role was actually "quite frustrating."

In a new interview with the Telegraph, Archer discussed her new business, as well as the lessons she learned while working for the Royal Family from 2010 until 2025. According to the publication, Archer supported Kate and William "through every milestone the couple have navigated," whilst being "a diary-setter and a project manager, a sounding board and a confidante."

"I often get referred to as a stylist, and it's quite frustrating," Archer told the outlet. "There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I'm offering now with my consultancy. I'm not a traditional stylist, I'm looking at everything. Even admin support. I feel like it's a unique talent that I can bring to specific people."

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"I often get referred to as a stylist, and it's quite frustrating," Archer told the outlet. (Image credit: Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)

Since leaving her royal role, Archer has founded her own luxury consultancy firm. As for what she brings to the table, the former royal aide told the Telegraph, "Precision is one of my key words...and helping my clients understand where they are going is a huge focus of my business. It's everything—what floor are you going to be walking on? How hot is it going to be? Is it going to be windy? Are you going to be sitting in a prominent position?" She continued, "Knowing all of this then makes them feel ahead of the game."

While remaining "discreet" about Kate and William, Archer called working for the pair "an extraordinary privilege" that she holds "so close to [her] heart." She also noted, "I've built up my reputation on such discretion." Archer told the outlet, "I've made incredible friendships there and I look back on my memories totally fondly and I just feel really grateful to have had that opportunity."

Archer worked as Princess Kate's senior private executive assistant for 15 years. (Image credit: James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

She continued, "I learnt so much from the people I was working for. It's planning, it's being ready, it's offering an unwavering level of support to who you are working with. And my work has definitely evolved now, but my standards remain the same."

Having worked with Princess Kate for 15 years, Archer clearly had a huge influence on the royal's famous closet—but her role encompassed so much more.