Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are "Mortified" and "Aghast" About New Epstein Files Revelations Involving Their Parents

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have once again been highlighted in the Epstein files, with photos and emails between the divorced couple and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released over the weekend. The former Duke and Duchess of York's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were mentioned in some of Ferguson's emails, and according to one source, they're "mortified."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to the York sisters said Beatrice and Eugenie "are aghast at what they have read" in the Epstein files. In one email, Ferguson referenced her youngest daughter having gone away on a "shagging weekend," while in another message, she congratulated Epstein on the arrival of his new "baby boy," alleging he had fathered a secret child in 2011.

Photos of Andrew were also included in the files, with a series of snapshots featuring the former Duke of York kneeling over a woman on the ground.

"They are mortified by the emails their mother has sent to Epstein," the insider continued. "It is so embarrassing for them." The source also alleged that Eugenie and Beatrice weren't "told much," so the revelations would have come as a surprise to the sisters.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice joined the Royal Family for Christmas in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Duke and Duchess of York are pictured at Easter services in Windsor in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We don't believe the girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] were told much about what has just emerged [in the latest Epstein files release], and they will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man," the source added.

One message claims that Ferguson brought Beatrice and Eugenie to lunch with Epstein during a trip to Miami in July 2009. "In just week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted," Sarah wrote. "I have never been more touched by a friends kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for."

The former Duchess of York called the late sex offender "a legend" in another email, adding, "I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service . Just marry me."

Meanwhile, the ex-duke was pictured riding a horse near Royal Lodge on Monday, February 2, despite numerous reports that he was schedule to move out of his Windsor home by the end of January.