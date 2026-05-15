The amount of black shoe trends in Kendall Jenner's closet could fill an entire wall at The Row in New York City. That said, it's no surprise she's expanding her color palette—without steering too far from her favorite silhouettes, of course. On May 14, Jenner debuted burgundy ballet flats that matched the color of her new Chanel It bag.

Marking her first paparazzi pic since the 2026 Met Gala, Jenner kept it casual while out for breakfast in West Hollywood. She curated her off-duty outfit around bold-for-her ballet flats and the white jeans trend. Her baggy, straight-leg style appeared a few shades brighter than Rihanna's cream-colored pair on May 13. Knowing the supermodel, she chose colorless denim to make her non-black flats pop even more.

Kendall Jenner's Chanel Maxi Flap Bag matched her burgundy ballet flats perfectly. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The switch from sky blue to stark-white denim showcased just how rich Jenner's burgundy leather flats were. Both toes were squared, each sole almost invisible, but the V-shaped uppers were a few centimeters shorter than the high-vamp flats trend.

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Single-seam stitching down each sharp toe box confirmed they're her beloved Eva Ballet Flats from The Row, except in Dark Burgundy. (She certainly got her money's worth on the black pair.) Jenner's exact $890 slippers sold out months ago—such is the life of an It girl-approved piece. But the Olsen twin-led label offers other red flats for the same eye-squinting price.

The Row Burgundy Square Ballerina Flats $890 at SSENSE

Jenner is slowly but surely stepping outside her neutrals-only comfort zone—at least in the footwear department. Last December, she offset her black-on-black crewneck and trousers with almost-identical red ballet flats. She sourced The Row again, that time for brighter wine-stained leather on similar square-toe uppers.

Perhaps this pair influenced Jenner to board the burgundy bandwagon. A few months later, she got her hands on Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag, but not in the black leather that put it on fashion search engine Lyst's Q1 "Hottest Products" report. She chose a deep crimson shade revived by Dior, Valentino, Miu Miu, and Khaite for Spring 2026 styling.

It's about time she doubled up on the color trend, after styling the Chanel It bag in a burgundy-and-navy color combination last month. Which section of her closet will Maroon intercept next? My bet's on her coat rack. The tone would elevate any jacket trend, even a leather trench or windbreaker.

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Shop Burgundy Ballet Flats Inspired by Kendall Jenner

TOPICS Kendall Jenner