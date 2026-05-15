Being engaged at the same time as Taylor Swift has been a major win for my bridal style. Because of her, I already secured my bachelorette little white dress. But like Swift, I want to embrace this era in my everyday street style, too. Enter: Her peplum white button-down.

On May 14, the bride-to-be debuted a peplum Oxford in the same snowy shade as her rumored wedding dress in New York City. The more subtle "I'm getting married" staple earned top billing on my registry—but I might beat my wedding guests to it and splurge myself.

Last night's minimalist outfit appealed to my more professional side—I could wear Swift's button-down and trousers combination to work, then a meeting to negotiate outrageous wedding venue fees. Her crisp white button-down from Stella McCartney—especially the creaseless collar and three-quarter-length sleeves—would show the catering company I mean business.

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Taylor Swift wore a peplum button-down and (get this) trousers to dinner at Zero Bond in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Oxford's fit-and-flare peplum kept her otherwise polished button-down fun and flirty. She could re-wear it with a silver sequin skirt and heeled flip-flops and show out at her bridal shower. (That's my plan, anyway.) This time, the pop star was actually en route to a reservation inside NYC's Zero Bond members club. A slim black belt emphasized the top's transformation from fitted to billowy—and in doing so, felt very ready for it. (It being the battle of wedding planning.)

Swift's shirt wasn't the only day-to-night style tailored to perfection. She stacked its wavy hemline over camel-colored trousers from The Row. (Maybe an early wedding gift from her friend, and The Row regular, Zoë Kravitz?)

The wide, double-pleated legs were everything I require from versatile trousers: high-waisted, easy to dress up or down, and cuffed right around my ankles. That way, just enough—and not too much—of the "Cruel Summer" singer's black, block-heel sandals from The Row peeked through.

I didn't expect to get spring pants inspiration from Swift on Thursday night. She rarely wears them—but not in a pantless, Sabrina Carpenter-esque way. She just prefers dresses or skirts. Swifties haven't seen her out and about in full-length bottoms since a Nov. 2025 Kansas City Chiefs game. (No, I'm not counting the vintage Levi's jeans she wore in the "Opalite" music video.)

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It's really no surprise she's anti-pants, though. Swift sings about a dress or skirt in at least ten of her songs, including "Love Story," "Wildest Dreams," "Dear John," and of course, "Dress." Now, this month's Valentino mini, Zimmermann maxi, lacy satin slip, and striped Staud dress make so much sense.

Swift had to know she was inspiring brides from New York City to London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like her pants, Fendi was unexpected for Swift, too. She adored the Italian label's accessories back in the early 2010s. (See her Fendi pumps at the 2008 CMA Awards, and her favorite royal-blue bag in 2012.) Fendi boots were also a hero item in her Reputation era—she wore an over-the-knee pair in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. (The Reputation re-record rumors will never cease.)

One thing about Swift is that she's loyal: to her family, her VIP friends, and even fashion houses. The Grammy winner debuted last night's Fendi Peekaboo Bag in Nov. 2024, but she'll carry the $6,300 investment piece for years—and eras—to come.

Speaking of loyalty, Swift has worn every sparkler in her high-jewelry suite before, starting with Cartier's five-figure, Santos Demoiselle Watch. You may recognize its diamond-encrusted face from her virtual acceptance speech at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Then there's her Cartier Love Bracelet, which she wore at Selena Gomez's wedding, multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, and New York City dinners since Sept. 2025. Oh, and you can't forget about her Artifex Fine engagement ring.

Sure, Swifties like me weren't prepared to see Swift in a button-down and trousers. But if you look deeper (and use your Swiftie spidey-sense), you'll see the bridal outfit is classic Taylor Swift.

Shop Peplum Button-Downs Inspired by Taylor Swift

TOPICS Taylor Swift