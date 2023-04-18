What We Know About Prince Archie’s Birthday Party in California—The Same Day as the Coronation

There will be a major global event happening on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London—but a celebration of a different kind will be taking place that same day in Montecito, California, and The Mirror reports that it could even upstage the Coronation of King Charles across the pond.

Harry will attend his father’s Coronation, while Meghan will stay behind in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Archie coincidentally celebrates his fourth birthday that same Saturday, and reports have indicated that, because of the massive time difference between London and Montecito, Harry might try to make both the Coronation and Archie’s birthday party work with his schedule.

The Mirror reports that Archie’s party will be “intimate,” and royal columnist Lee Cohen told The Daily Express that Harry and Meghan could possibly overshadow Charles’ Coronation by releasing a birthday announcement hours before the ceremony. (From this writer’s perspective, I think the Sussexes will be respectful of the historic event, but…) It is traditional for members of the royal family to release photos on a family member’s birthday—and, The Mirror reports, the Sussexes have done this on every previous occasion for Archie.

“It’s terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion,” Cohen said. “It’s not as if the royal family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes. Quite the opposite.”