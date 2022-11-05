Prince Charles Struck a Deal with Queen Elizabeth to Ensure Camilla’s Title Would One Day Be Queen, New Book Claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005, it was understood that, when Charles took the throne, her title would be Princess Consort. Then, in February of this year—exactly 70 years since taking the throne herself—Queen Elizabeth announced in an unprecedented statement that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as Queen Consort, the ultimate seal of approval for Camilla, who was once widely condemned for her extramarital affair with the Prince of Wales.

But, according to a new book by veteran royal biographer Christopher Andersen, there was more to that statement than meets the eye—and, according to Us Weekly , the deal brokered involved Prince Andrew.

“You may recall that Prince Andrew was enmeshed in the Jeffrey Epstein [case],” Andersen tells the outlet, while promoting his new book The King: The Life of King Charles III (opens in new tab), out November 8. “Charles was instrumental in making sure that, with [Prince] William’s backing, that Andrew was more or less drummed out of the family.”

(Just in case you don’t remember—though how could you forget?—Andrew was accused of sexual assault and was ultimately stripped of his royal patronages and military titles in January 2022, months after accuser Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him. The next month, Andrew settled the lawsuit, allegedly with financial help from his mother, Us Weekly reports.)

Her late Majesty “was going to dip into her personal pocket” to help pay the settlement fee, Andersen says, noting that Andrew was the late Queen’s favorite.

“Now that meant, really—because Charles just was going to be the heir—that this was also money that would’ve come to him eventually,” Andersen says. While “Charles could have objected,” the royal expert says, he instead used the moment to broker a deal in favor of the love of his life: let it slide, if the Queen would publicly endorse Camilla as a future Queen Consort.

“And so, in a kind of an unspoken, implicit deal, this was the tradeoff,” Andersen says. “And that announcement was made…It was very abrupt, you may recall. It was something [that took] everybody by surprise…She was so against Camilla ever becoming Queen for decades and decades that it, it was a complete about face, [and] that I think [it] shocked a lot of people.”

