Prince George’s Cousin Mia Tindall Playfully Tries to Distract Him During Christmas Day Walkabout at Sandringham

It appears Prince Louis isn’t the only cheeky kid in the royal family, as evidenced at Sunday morning’s traditional Christmas walk to St. Mary Magdalene’s Church at Sandringham. Prince George—the poised future king that he is—didn’t let his cousin Mia Tindall’s antics distract him as he greeted well-wishers assembled along the path to the church. Per People , you can catch the moment for yourself at the 3:42 mark of this clip , where you can see Mia walk up to George, playfully poke him in the back, and, after the heir to the throne didn’t react, throw up her hands, disappointed but laughing.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mia is the eldest daughter of Zara Tindall (daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Her late Majesty) and Mike Tindall, quite a famous funnyman himself. (Mia is also big sister to Lena and Lucas.) Mia and Lena often attend royal events alongside their parents—Lucas, at just a year old, is still likely deemed too young to attend—including this summer’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where Mia made silly faces throughout the event and chatted with her family as she sat behind cousins George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis, who was famously up to some antics of his own.

(Image credit: Getty)

“It’s tough for them,” Mike Tindall said later on his podcast, “The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby.” “They’re all young. It’s a long time. But, as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done. Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters] are always mischievous, so it’s trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high.”