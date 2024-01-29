Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have Been Aware of Princess Kate’s Health Issues the Entire Time and “Will Get Through This Together”

Kensington Palace released a long-awaited update on the Princess of Wales this morning—Kate is home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, finally reunited with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis after nearly two weeks away. “The Princess of Wales has returned home in Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery,” the statement read. “She is making good progress.”

The statement went on to thank staff at The London Clinic, where Kate has been since her abdominal surgery on January 16, “especially the dedicated nursing staff,” the statement continued, “for the care they have provided.” It concluded by saying “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Though George, Charlotte, and Louis have reportedly FaceTimed with their mum and have seen dad Prince William as he bounced back and forth between home and The London Clinic, being separated from your mother as she recovers in hospital is a jarring experience for any child—and no doubt the trio are thrilled Kate is home. OK reports that the kids are clued into what’s going on with their mother’s health and that, as ever, they’re a united front.

“The kids are aware of Kate’s present condition,” a source said. “The whole family is taking a step back to deal with it. They are a very close-knit family, and they will get through this together.”

(Image credit: Matt Porteous/Prince and Princess of Wales)

Health scares are never what one might call enjoyable, but they are fertile ground for reprioritization about what matters—and more than ever, the Wales family of five will be family first going forward. “The kids are always at the center of their universe,” they said. “That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward.”

Now discharged and home after nearly two weeks in hospital, OK reports that Kate is in “really good spirits,” and, while she’s unquestionably more than ready to be in her home and with her family, she’ll leave behind a hospital room suite that “is filled with flowers and cards from well-wishers,” the outlet reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

Though leaving the hospital is a big step, Kate will continue to recover at home until at least April, as Kensington Palace said she is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, which this year falls on March 31. “If anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate,” a source speaking to OK said.

Though the family has received ample support from not only their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Borrallo, as well as Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa and James, it has been William leading the charge. He too is off public duties for the time being, concerned most with his family. “Like any husband would be, he was very worried about complications,” they said. “He is determined to be there for Kate, as well as for their children.”