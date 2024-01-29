Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have Been Aware of Princess Kate’s Health Issues the Entire Time and “Will Get Through This Together”

Kensington Palace released a long-awaited update on the Princess of Wales this morning—Kate is home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, finally reunited with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis after nearly two weeks away. “The Princess of Wales has returned home in Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery,” the statement read. “She is making good progress.”
The statement went on to thank staff at The London Clinic, where Kate has been since her abdominal surgery on January 16, “especially the dedicated nursing staff,” the statement continued, “for the care they have provided.” It concluded by saying “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”
Though George, Charlotte, and Louis have reportedly FaceTimed with their mum and have seen dad Prince William as he bounced back and forth between home and The London Clinic, being separated from your mother as she recovers in hospital is a jarring experience for any child—and no doubt the trio are thrilled Kate is home. OK reports that the kids are clued into what’s going on with their mother’s health and that, as ever, they’re a united front.
“The kids are aware of Kate’s present condition,” a source said. “The whole family is taking a step back to deal with it. They are a very close-knit family, and they will get through this together.”
Health scares are never what one might call enjoyable, but they are fertile ground for reprioritization about what matters—and more than ever, the Wales family of five will be family first going forward. “The kids are always at the center of their universe,” they said. “That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward.”
Now discharged and home after nearly two weeks in hospital, OK reports that Kate is in “really good spirits,” and, while she’s unquestionably more than ready to be in her home and with her family, she’ll leave behind a hospital room suite that “is filled with flowers and cards from well-wishers,” the outlet reports.
Though leaving the hospital is a big step, Kate will continue to recover at home until at least April, as Kensington Palace said she is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, which this year falls on March 31. “If anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate,” a source speaking to OK said.
Though the family has received ample support from not only their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Borrallo, as well as Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa and James, it has been William leading the charge. He too is off public duties for the time being, concerned most with his family. “Like any husband would be, he was very worried about complications,” they said. “He is determined to be there for Kate, as well as for their children.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Fans Think Taylor Swift Said "I Don't Give a F***" When Travis Kelce Was Worried About Cameras During Post-Game PDA
DGAF queen.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears Appears to Apologize to Justin Timberlake About Memoir Revelations
I have to say I didn't see that one coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sofia Vergara Ignites a Heated Debate After Claiming Her "Stupid Accent" Limits Her Acting Opportunities
Fans are sad about the implications of this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Gave an Honest, Eight-Word Assessment About the First Time She Met King Charles
The King and the Princess of Wales—famously close to one another—are both currently hospitalized at The London Clinic.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
News of Princess Kate’s Abdominal Surgery Was a Complete Surprise to Almost All of Her Loved Ones and Colleagues
“There had been no indication that anything was wrong.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
We’ve Had It All Wrong About Why Princess Kate Didn’t Go with Prince William to Balmoral on the Day Queen Elizabeth Died
A new royal book clears it up.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
After Criticism About Her Work Ethic, Princess Kate Will Continue Her Royal Work from Bed as She Recovers from Abdominal Surgery
Kate plans to get back to work in some capacity as soon as she is discharged from The London Clinic.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Drops Everything to Go Visit Kate Middleton in Hospital
If he wanted to blow off royal engagements, he would!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
The Luxury Hospital Princess Kate Is Staying At Is, Well, Fit for Royalty
If you’ve got to be in the hospital, this is where you want to go.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
While Princess Kate’s Reason for Surgery Is Still Unknown to the Public, It Is Not Cancer, Palace Confirms
Kate is reportedly “doing well” post-surgery.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Is In Hospital Following Planned Abdominal Surgery, Will Be Away from Royal Duties Until At Least April
She looks forward to returning to work "as soon as possible."
By Rachel Burchfield