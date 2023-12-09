Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Christmas Gifts Aren’t As Extravagant As You May Think

Christmas season is upon us, as evidenced last night at the Princess of Wales’ third annual “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey. (It marked Prince Louis’ debut appearance at the event, allowing the entire Wales family of five to attend.) When you’re royal, one can assume that the presents under the tree are plentiful, and likely expensive—not so, The Sun reports, as Prince William and Kate will get their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis a surprising number of gifts to “keep them grounded.”
“I think William and Kate are very keen to keep their children’s feet on the ground, to not spoil them too much at Christmas,” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK.
That said, she added, “But what parent can resist it, if the money is available?” (Spoiler alert: the money is available.) She continued, “So I expect there will be some pretty cool boys’ toys for George and Louis, and something girlie for Charlotte. The gifts will probably be chosen to entertain them outside in the fresh air, rather than keep them glued to a screen.”
Annually, members of the royal family retreat to the Sandringham Estate for the holiday; William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis retreat to Anmer Hall, their country home on the estate, for Christmas every year.
Per German tradition—and as incorporated by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert—presents are opened on Christmas Eve. Royal expert Phil Dampier said that family presents are displayed on carefully labeled tables at Sandringham.
“All the presents are carefully placed on cloth-covered trestle tables, with a name card marking each family member’s pile of gifts,” he said. “Then, just as the monarch has done since Queen Victoria first started the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve, the King will give the signal for everyone to dive in. The children get serious presents, sometimes even horses or guns, but the adults share joke gifts worth very little.”
When it comes to personal gifts from their parents, George, Charlotte, and Louis “love to open their presents at home before playing with their cousins in the chaos of the big house,” Dampier said.
This year will be a change from years past, as Queen Camilla’s two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles, Tom and Laura, will be at Sandringham, along with their respective families. ITV royal editor Chris Ship said there will be “major alterations” to the traditional Sandringham celebrations this year: “The Queen has invited her children and grandchildren this year, which is different from previous years,” he said.
Bond added, per this year’s Sandringham Christmas, that “lunch will now be served in the ballroom at Sandringham, as the dining room would be a bit of a squeeze.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
