Prince George Isn't Completely "Comfortable" With One of the More Overwhelming Aspects of Royal Life

When Prince William becomes king, Prince George will become the heir apparent. As a result, the young royal is facing a huge responsibility, and it's perhaps unsurprising that he occasionally becomes "overwhelmed" by certain aspects of his life as a member of the Royal Family.

During an episode of "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast, royal editor Roya Nikkhah opened up about Prince George's future. Revealing whether the young prince will begin taking on more official royal engagements, Nikkhah said (via the Express), "He has done some already, he's been at the rugby a few times. I've been at the rugby with him and he's still not totally comfortable in front of the cameras and in front of the media." Nikkhah continued, "I don't blame him. He's got a lifetime of it ahead of him."

A photo of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte dressed in dark coats and clutching stuffed animals on Christmas

Prince George and his siblings live their lives in the royal spotlight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While George struggles with some aspects of fame, it's clear that his parents are making very considered choices about the young royal's future. It was recently reported that Prince George could become the first future monarch to break tradition by not being sent away to boarding school.

Multiple reports have suggested that Prince William and Princess Kate have been locked in a debate about where to send George to school—the Prince of Wales's alma mater, Eton College, or Marlborough College, where the Princess of Wales went to school.

However, Princess Kate was recently spotted touring schools in London, suggesting that she may want to keep Prince George closer to home. If so, George could live with his parents and siblings, if the Prince and Princess of Wales move back to Kensington Palace.

Prince George wears a navy suit with a white shirt and blue tie and is followed by dad Prince William

Prince George is following in Prince William's footsteps.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English, also suggested that Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has greatly impacted her approach to raising her children. "Cancer impacts on your perspective, and what you have seen in the decisions they have made over the last year is that family and their children continue to be at the center of their universe," a royal source explained to English. "Both Their Royal Highnesses have a strong commitment to duty, service and using their platform for good. But what they are working on is ways they can balance themselves as parents with being the Prince and Princess of Wales."

