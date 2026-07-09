Princess Leonor Wears an $86 Summer Suit and Her Sister's Shoes as She Supports Infanta Sofia for Major Royal Milestone
The future queen of Spain put a fresh spin on suiting as she joined her parents and little sister for a special day out.
As the future queen of Spain, Princess Leonor has been giving speeches since she was just 13, and there was no one better to be on hand to support her younger sister as she marked her own royal milestone. Infanta Sofia, 18, made her first official royal speech on July 8, and big sister Leonor made a surprise appearance in Zaragoza, Spain along with parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe.
As honorary president of the nonprofit Ibercaja Foundation, Sofia gave a speech at the Monastery of Nuestra Señora de Cogullada, and her family put on a united front in smart trouser suits.
Per Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, Princess Leonor went for an affordable blue Easy Wear outfit from Spanish department store El Corte Inglés, wearing a $45 linen vest with a belted waist and matching blue wide-legged trousers retailing for just $41.
Princess Leonor wore her hair back in a neat braid, accessorizing with silver earrings, a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Open Heart pendant and a new striped clutch by Spanish brand Abbacino.
She added something borrowed and blue to her look, wearing the same pair of blue Alhamas espadrilles that Infanta Sofia previously wore to see the "Barbie" movie in 2023.
Meanwhile, Sofia chose a classic white trouser suit by Woman Unlimited, also available at El Corte Inglés, pairing her blazer and loose linen trousers with black Magrit slingback flats. Like her sister, she wore her hair in a braided style, pulling her long locks half back with a thick braid trailing down one side.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.