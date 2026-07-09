Princess Leonor Wears an $86 Summer Suit and Her Sister's Shoes as She Supports Infanta Sofia for Major Royal Milestone

As the future queen of Spain, Princess Leonor has been giving speeches since she was just 13, and there was no one better to be on hand to support her younger sister as she marked her own royal milestone. Infanta Sofia, 18, made her first official royal speech on July 8, and big sister Leonor made a surprise appearance in Zaragoza, Spain along with parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe.

As honorary president of the nonprofit Ibercaja Foundation, Sofia gave a speech at the Monastery of Nuestra Señora de Cogullada, and her family put on a united front in smart trouser suits.

Per Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, Princess Leonor went for an affordable blue Easy Wear outfit from Spanish department store El Corte Inglés, wearing a $45 linen vest with a belted waist and matching blue wide-legged trousers retailing for just $41.

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Princess Leonor, pictured with dad King Felipe, wore an affordable suit with the same espadrilles Sofia once wore. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish royal family stepped out in suits on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonor wore the same espadrilles her sister debuted for the "Barbie" movie in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Felipe congratulated Sofia on her first speech. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Leonor wore her hair back in a neat braid, accessorizing with silver earrings, a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Open Heart pendant and a new striped clutch by Spanish brand Abbacino.

She added something borrowed and blue to her look, wearing the same pair of blue Alhamas espadrilles that Infanta Sofia previously wore to see the "Barbie" movie in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sofia chose a classic white trouser suit by Woman Unlimited, also available at El Corte Inglés, pairing her blazer and loose linen trousers with black Magrit slingback flats. Like her sister, she wore her hair in a braided style, pulling her long locks half back with a thick braid trailing down one side.

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TOPICS Princess Leonor