My boots have been collecting dust in my closet since 2026's first 60-degree day. I didn't plan on pulling them out of storage until at least September, either. But on July 8, Charlize Theron's Dior outfit convinced me to clear a spot for ankle boots on my summer shoe rack.

Much like her The Odyssey co-stars, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, Theron has been living in sky-high stilettos during this high-profile press tour. But before the film's Paris premiere, the actress gave her soles a much-deserved break in moto boots from the Dior Fall 2026 collection.

The star wore a pair of suede, zip-up, calf-length booties. In addition to featuring a rich chestnut color, the flat, curved-toe boots also boasted Dior's logo in matte yellow gold.

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Charlize Theron took a break from The Odyssey stilettos in the anti-summer ankle boot trend from Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To go with the boots, Theron and her stylist, Leslie Fremar, recreated the entire look from the Dior runway show, including the denim button-down and the asymmetrical mini skirt. While moto boots typically read punk-rock, the crystal-adorned detailing on the shirt and the floral brocade helped her footwear feel unexpectedly romantic.

Right now, the suede boots may seem out of season. However, according to Dior, Ann Demeulemeester, Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, Ganni, and more runway names, moto styles will have a starring role on the fall street style circuit.

A model wore Theron's look on the Dior Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

And celebrities aren't waiting around to sample Fall 2026's boldest boot trends. Last weekend, Theron's The Odyssey co-star, Anne Hathaway, arrived at a London photocall in suede thigh-high boots from Blumarine, which she paired with a flowy high-low dress.

Anne Hathaway recently boarded the summer boots bandwagon, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dua Lipa wore boots to the airport; Olivia Rodrigo showcased a tall buckled pair in the "Stupid Song" music video; and Miley Cyrus brought her knee-highs as her plus-one to the Hermès Fall 2026 fashion show.

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While flip-flops are still very much the reigning summer shoe trend in celebrities' closets, there's no need to wait until September to start pulling out your boots. Let the moto styles ahead inspire you to start your fall shopping early.

Shop Ankle Boots Inspired by Charlize Theron

TOPICS Dior