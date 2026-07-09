Charlize Theron Will Convince You To Pull This Anti-Summer Shoe Trend Out of Storage
No need to wait until fall to rock this boot trend.
My boots have been collecting dust in my closet since 2026's first 60-degree day. I didn't plan on pulling them out of storage until at least September, either. But on July 8, Charlize Theron's Dior outfit convinced me to clear a spot for ankle boots on my summer shoe rack.
Much like her The Odyssey co-stars, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, Theron has been living in sky-high stilettos during this high-profile press tour. But before the film's Paris premiere, the actress gave her soles a much-deserved break in moto boots from the Dior Fall 2026 collection.
The star wore a pair of suede, zip-up, calf-length booties. In addition to featuring a rich chestnut color, the flat, curved-toe boots also boasted Dior's logo in matte yellow gold.
To go with the boots, Theron and her stylist, Leslie Fremar, recreated the entire look from the Dior runway show, including the denim button-down and the asymmetrical mini skirt. While moto boots typically read punk-rock, the crystal-adorned detailing on the shirt and the floral brocade helped her footwear feel unexpectedly romantic.
Right now, the suede boots may seem out of season. However, according to Dior, Ann Demeulemeester, Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, Ganni, and more runway names, moto styles will have a starring role on the fall street style circuit.
And celebrities aren't waiting around to sample Fall 2026's boldest boot trends. Last weekend, Theron's The Odyssey co-star, Anne Hathaway, arrived at a London photocall in suede thigh-high boots from Blumarine, which she paired with a flowy high-low dress.
Meanwhile, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dua Lipa wore boots to the airport; Olivia Rodrigo showcased a tall buckled pair in the "Stupid Song" music video; and Miley Cyrus brought her knee-highs as her plus-one to the Hermès Fall 2026 fashion show.
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While flip-flops are still very much the reigning summer shoe trend in celebrities' closets, there's no need to wait until September to start pulling out your boots. Let the moto styles ahead inspire you to start your fall shopping early.
Shop Ankle Boots Inspired by Charlize Theron
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.