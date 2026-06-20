Prince William and Princess Kate seemingly have their work cut out for them raising three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently moved into their "forever home," Forest Lodge, and they also have a country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. During a recent royal engagement, Prince William opened up about one particular thing he has to stop his children from doing at home.

On Thursday, June 18, Prince William made a solo visit to carbon-negative farm the Apricot Centre in Totnes, Devon, where he met with managing director Rachel Phillips.

As reported. by Hello! magazine, Phillips said following the visit, "[William] was quite impressed with our strawberries and was telling me in Norfolk his children grow strawberries, raspberries, and lettuce and have a small kitchen garden."

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Prince William visits the Apricot Centre on June 18, 2026. (Image credit: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Phillips continued, "He was asking me how we grew them, and we talked about how we stop our children eating them all."

Clearly, Prince William can't seem to stop George, Charlotte, and Louis from eating all of the fruit before it even makes it indoors.

According to its website, "The Apricot Centre grows biodynamic food which nurtures local people and communities. We offer regenerative farming support, consultancy for land-based businesses, and nature-based wellbeing therapies."

The Apricot Centre also hosts regular events and courses, and offers a range of fresh produce in its farm store.

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Prince William visits the Apricot Centre on June 18, 2026. (Image credit: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

As for whether or not Prince William will ever be successful in stopping George, Charlotte, and Louis from eating all of the fruit from the garden remains unclear. Still, at least the royal kids seem to have an appetite for healthy and fresh food.