Prince William Made a Brilliant "Dad Joke" Involving Lego and "Helping" Prince George With His Homework
Classic Wills.
Prince William and Princess Kate appear to take great pride in parenting their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—on their own terms. And when it comes to making "dad jokes," the Prince of Wales is basically a professional.
Case in point: during a visit to the University of Bristol in January 2026, Prince William made a brilliant joke about helping son Prince George with his homework.
According to a press release, the prince "toured the Isambard-AI supercomputer and the Bristol Robotics Laboratory (BRL), meeting researchers who are tackling some of society's biggest challenges—from modeling the impact of climate change to developing new drugs and supporting an aging population."
During his visit, Prince William was gifted "three small Lego figures of engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel for his children," per Hello! magazine.
Discussing the prince's trip, the University of Bristol's vice-chancellor and president, Evelyn Welch, shared on Instagram, "We were really delighted to give Prince William three little Lego models of Isambard Kingdom Brunel to take back home to his children. And he left saying that he knew where to come when George needed help with his homework!"
As noted by an official press release, "Isambard-AI is located at NCC, a wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary of the University of Bristol. It's home to a vast array of trailblazing technologies and bridges the gap between academia and industry, helping companies large and small to capitalize on cutting-edge innovation."
"We were delighted to share with Prince William how this work is already making a real difference to people's lives, and how our teams are striving every day to create positive change for communities here in the U.K. and around the world," Welch explained.
As for the dad jokes, it seems as though Prince William is always ready with the perfect quip, wherever he happens to be.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.