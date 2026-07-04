Why Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet Won't Be Visiting London With Prince Harry Next Week

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. this week, one year ahead of the launch of the Invictus Games in Birmingham in July 2027. During the trip, he will allegedly meet with members of the Royal Family, and it was previously thought that Meghan Markle and their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—would be joining him. Apparently, that's no longer the case.

According to a new report in Hello! magazine, "The Duke of Sussex will make his highly-anticipated return to the U.K. next week, but his wife and children will not join him in London." While Prince Harry will visit London from July 7 until July 11, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet allegedly won't be present.

However, Harry's decision to travel to London solo doesn't necessarily preclude Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet from joining him in the U.K. outside of the city. Hello! reported that "no decision has been made as to the rest of the week yet and whether Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet will join Harry for other parts of the trip."

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Still, royal fans will likely be disappointed that Archie and Lilibet won't be attending any public engagements alongside their dad.

Archie reportedly won't join Prince Harry in the U.K. in July. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry underwent a long legal battle regarding the removal of his state-funded police protection.

Just days ago, the British government refused to provide police protection for Harry and his family in the U.K., unless they're inside one of the Royal Family's properties. As a source told the Guardian, "[Harry's] looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will."

Princess Lilibet won't visit London alongside Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The source continued, "The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane. He won't put his children through that."