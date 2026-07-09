King Charles Shows That He's Inherited One of Queen Elizabeth's Most Valuable Traits While Taking on an Unusual New Job

King Charles clearly learned a lot from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but he's also been striving to put his own mark on the throne. On July 9, The King paid a visit to London Zoo with Queen Camilla, and according to an expert, Charles displayed one of Queen Elizabeth's most valuable traits.

Body language expert Darren Stanton weighed in on the monarch's visit, telling Betfair Casino, "When he is looking at the penguins, Charles has his hands behind his back. That's almost his default posture."

Stanton continued, "It's clearly a comfortable position for him. If his hands were in front of him, you might sometimes interpret that as nervousness, but here he looks completely at ease in his surroundings with Camilla."

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Charles and Camilla also had some fun when meeting the animals, which included helping a veterinarian take care of the penguins and feeding a 32-year-old Galápagos tortoise named Polly.

King Charles and Queen Camilla meet a penguin at London Zoo. (Image credit: Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles feeds 32-year-old Galápagos tortoise Polly. (Image credit: Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

As for the one trait King Charles appears to have inherited from Queen Elizabeth, Stanton notes a moment the monarch spent with human beings at the zoo.

"When greeting a young woman, you can see he's fully engaged with her," Stanton told the outlet. "In many ways, he's very much like his mother. People often said that when they met Elizabeth II, they felt as though they were the only person in the room."

Stanton continued, "It seems Charles has either inherited or developed that same ability to build rapport and make people feel at ease."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the body language expert, King Charles was seen as "attentive" throughout the engagement, while "maintaining good eye contact."

King Charles visited London Zoo on July 9 with Queen Camilla. (Image credit: Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles views the penguins at London Zoo. (Image credit: Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Per Stanton, "Overall, Charles comes across as very self-assured, confident, and calm. We don't see any signs of pressure, stress, or a lack of confidence that we perhaps might have seen decades ago."

Basically, The King appears to be perfectly at ease with both humans and animals.

Shop Books About the Royal Family