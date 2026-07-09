King Charles Shows That He's Inherited One of Queen Elizabeth's Most Valuable Traits While Taking on an Unusual New Job
"It seems Charles has developed that same ability."
King Charles clearly learned a lot from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but he's also been striving to put his own mark on the throne. On July 9, The King paid a visit to London Zoo with Queen Camilla, and according to an expert, Charles displayed one of Queen Elizabeth's most valuable traits.
Body language expert Darren Stanton weighed in on the monarch's visit, telling Betfair Casino, "When he is looking at the penguins, Charles has his hands behind his back. That's almost his default posture."
Stanton continued, "It's clearly a comfortable position for him. If his hands were in front of him, you might sometimes interpret that as nervousness, but here he looks completely at ease in his surroundings with Camilla."
Charles and Camilla also had some fun when meeting the animals, which included helping a veterinarian take care of the penguins and feeding a 32-year-old Galápagos tortoise named Polly.
As for the one trait King Charles appears to have inherited from Queen Elizabeth, Stanton notes a moment the monarch spent with human beings at the zoo.
"When greeting a young woman, you can see he's fully engaged with her," Stanton told the outlet. "In many ways, he's very much like his mother. People often said that when they met Elizabeth II, they felt as though they were the only person in the room."
Stanton continued, "It seems Charles has either inherited or developed that same ability to build rapport and make people feel at ease."
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According to the body language expert, King Charles was seen as "attentive" throughout the engagement, while "maintaining good eye contact."
Per Stanton, "Overall, Charles comes across as very self-assured, confident, and calm. We don't see any signs of pressure, stress, or a lack of confidence that we perhaps might have seen decades ago."
Basically, The King appears to be perfectly at ease with both humans and animals.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.