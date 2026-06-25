Prince Harry "Incredibly Unlikely" to Meet with Prince William During U.K. Visit, Says Royal Expert

Prince Harry’s return to the U.K. is unlikely to be marked with a brotherly reunion. The Duke of Sussex will be making a trip across the pond next month to mark the one-year countdown until the 2027 Invictus Games. He is expected to be accompanied by Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Although the occasion will be a family affair, there seems to be no set plans for a reunion with his extended loved ones.

According to Dan Wakeford, the founder of Celebrity Intelligence, royal sources believe Harry shouldn’t expect "a complete reconciliation with the family” this time around. He told Fox News , “It's a slight thaw and a good beginning.”

Compared to other members of the Royal Family, Prince William and Princess Kate seem to have not budged. He said, "A William and Catherine meeting is incredibly unlikely…[Harry] is not going to be meeting William. I cannot see that happening at all.”

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Princesse Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been speculations of a rift between the brothers since 2018. Tensions have seemed to intensify since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and moved to Montecito, California. It is believed the last time the two spoke to each other was briefly at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

“The Wales household is completely bolted shut right now,” Wakeford continued. “[William's] stance has not changed, and they would not arrange to see Harry and Meghan outside an official public engagement. And I don't even think that is going to happen.”

King Charles and Prince Harry attend the 2024 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

While hopes for a William and Harry reunion are low, there seems to be a more of a chance for a meeting between the Duke of Sussex and his father King Charles.

"The King is the door that might open,” the expert shared. Prince Harry seems to be focused on that prospect, especially since he will be accompanied by his children. He said, “Harry reportedly wants Charles to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, and he's been pushing for that. And I think that will likely happen from talking to folks in and around this."