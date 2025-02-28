Prince Harry Shares One Thing He's "Never" Done as a Royal During Surprise Visit
"As a man who was born into a life of service, I recognize that with power and a platform comes responsibility."
Members of the Royal Family have plenty of interesting—and often unusual—rules and protocol they follow that the average person might not understand. But Prince Harry brought up one of the rather important privileges that the public might take for granted while speaking at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.
Making a surprise appearance at the venture capital event, the Duke of Sussex, 40, said (via People), "I’m here to talk about something that I believe will resonate with all of you as leaders, creators, builders and changemakers: How do we invest in our shared future to solve the challenges we face today as a divided society?”
Continuing that he "was born into a life of service," the duke—who recently attended the 2025 Invictus Games with wife Meghan Markle—explained that he understands more than most the idea "that with power and a platform comes responsibility."
While Prince Harry didn't comment specifically on the current political situation in the United States, he did point out he was "not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red," adding, "Hell, I’ve never even been allowed to vote!"
The King does not vote and remains neutral when it comes to political matters, as did Queen Elizabeth before him. While technically, the Royal Family is legally allowed to vote, senior members of the family opt to keep this neutrality, which is why the Duke of Sussex has never voted.
When Meghan and Prince Harry were still senior working royals, there were questions surrounding whether the duchess would be allowed to vote in the United States election, but the palace didn't comment at the time.
As for his appearance on Thursday, Prince Harry said that "as a dad" he wants to "constantly look for solutions." He continued that "these days, I am determined to find and invest in solutions," explaining that he's "sometimes publicly but primarily quietly" been making strategic investments.
The duke said he's been "investing in companies that align with my values and vision of a better tomorrow, companies that understand the power and significance of service."
