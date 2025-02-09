Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Just Solved a 6-Year-Old Royal Fashion Mystery

Her Invictus Games wardrobe includes a previously unidentified designer coat and a baby alpaca trench.

Meghan Markle wears a cream alpaca coat and kisses Prince Harry at an Invictus Games event, and Meghan wears a Givenchy coat she previously wore during Australia royal tour 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Instagram/weareinvictusgames)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

After kissing Prince Harry on stage at a pre-launch event, Meghan Markle accompanied her husband throughout the first day of the Invictus Games 2025. Having worn a sleek, chocolate brown, A.L.C. "Willow" pleated dress to her first engagement, Duchess Meghan wore two very different coats to subsequent events in Vancouver, Canada.

Royal fans were delighted to have a 6-year-old mystery finally solved when Meghan and Harry attended a National Hockey League game at Rogers Arena. To watch the Vancouver Canucks play, Meghan rewore a coat she debuted upon her arrival in Australia for her 2018 royal tour alongside Prince Harry.

The chic burgundy and black wool coat had previously gone unidentified, but was revealed to be from Givenchy by Town & Country editor Emily Burack and Instagram account @meghansclosetchronicles.

Duchess Meghan also wore a black turtleneck sweater and black suede boots, both from Valentino, with a pair of black skinny jeans.

Belted Virgin Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Valentino
Belted Virgin Wool Turtleneck Sweater

Prior to attending the hockey game, Meghan and Harry launched the Invictus Games 2025 at the event's opening ceremony. A plethora of famous musicians performed at the event, including Katy Perry and Coldplay.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watched from the stands, with the Duchess of Sussex beaming with pride at her husband. Harry, of course, founded the Invictus Games in 2014, as a way to encourage injured service people to take part in sporting events. Duchess Meghan could be seen filming her husband during the ceremony, leaning her head on his shoulder, and kissing him. The couple also met contenders and their families backstage.

To launch this year's Invictus Games, Meghan wore Sentaler's Baby Alpaca Long Wide-Collar Wrap Coat in ivory.

Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry while wearing a cream alpaca coat, and meets a young girl at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

Duchess Meghan wore a cream alpaca coat at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry while wearing a cream alpaca coat, and meets a young girl at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet a girl at the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Sentaler baby alpaca coat
Sentaler
Baby Alpaca Long Wide-Collar Wrap Coat

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, Prince Harry said, "Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely, but believing in one another. Supporting one another. And rooting for one another."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

