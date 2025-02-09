Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Just Solved a 6-Year-Old Royal Fashion Mystery
Her Invictus Games wardrobe includes a previously unidentified designer coat and a baby alpaca trench.
After kissing Prince Harry on stage at a pre-launch event, Meghan Markle accompanied her husband throughout the first day of the Invictus Games 2025. Having worn a sleek, chocolate brown, A.L.C. "Willow" pleated dress to her first engagement, Duchess Meghan wore two very different coats to subsequent events in Vancouver, Canada.
Royal fans were delighted to have a 6-year-old mystery finally solved when Meghan and Harry attended a National Hockey League game at Rogers Arena. To watch the Vancouver Canucks play, Meghan rewore a coat she debuted upon her arrival in Australia for her 2018 royal tour alongside Prince Harry.
The chic burgundy and black wool coat had previously gone unidentified, but was revealed to be from Givenchy by Town & Country editor Emily Burack and Instagram account @meghansclosetchronicles.
A post shared by Vancouver Canucks (@canucks)
A photo posted by on
Duchess Meghan also wore a black turtleneck sweater and black suede boots, both from Valentino, with a pair of black skinny jeans.
Prior to attending the hockey game, Meghan and Harry launched the Invictus Games 2025 at the event's opening ceremony. A plethora of famous musicians performed at the event, including Katy Perry and Coldplay.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watched from the stands, with the Duchess of Sussex beaming with pride at her husband. Harry, of course, founded the Invictus Games in 2014, as a way to encourage injured service people to take part in sporting events. Duchess Meghan could be seen filming her husband during the ceremony, leaning her head on his shoulder, and kissing him. The couple also met contenders and their families backstage.
To launch this year's Invictus Games, Meghan wore Sentaler's Baby Alpaca Long Wide-Collar Wrap Coat in ivory.
In his speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, Prince Harry said, "Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely, but believing in one another. Supporting one another. And rooting for one another."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
