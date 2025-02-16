Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Safety Scare at the Invictus Games and Was Forced to Leave an Event Early
The Duke of Sussex was apparently "ushered out" by his security team.
Prince Harry is currently in Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games. Meghan Markle joined her husband for several days of the sporting event, before leaving early to return home to their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—in Montecito. Now, a new report is suggesting that the Duke of Sussex experienced a security scare while attending the sitting volleyball tournament on Feb 15.
Prince Harry had a Royal Family reunion on Saturday, Feb. 15, when he was joined by Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark at an Invictus Games event. However, the Duke of Sussex reportedly faced a security threat while attending a sitting volleyball game at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
As reported by the Express, "At one point, the duke reportedly had to be ushered out by his security after being mobbed by fans eager to take a selfie with him." GB News seemingly confirmed the report, revealing that Prince Harry's "security team intervened amid crowd safety concerns." The outlet continued, "His security guard had to step in and move people away who were getting too close to the prince."
Sadly, Prince Harry's attendance at the sitting volleyball competition was curtailed on account of his security team's concerns. As GB News reported, "The incident cut short Harry's planned interactions, preventing him from joining dozens of Team UK family and friends at the event."
Earlier this week, Team USA athletes spoke exclusively to senior royal editor Kristin Contino about the impact the Invictus Games has had on their lives. Lydia Figary—who medically retired from the Marine Corps after a parachute accident—told Marie Claire, "I feel like I kind of just was able to move right into something else." She explained that the Invictus Games had "made everything feel pretty seamless with my transition."
As for how it feels to be competing alongside other members of Team USA, Figary said, "It's just really cool to have a sisterhood from all different branches, all different ranks." She continued, "It doesn't matter. We're all just friends and we're on this journey together."
