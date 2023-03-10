Prince Harry Is "Determined" to Be a Completely Different Partner to Meghan Markle Than King Charles Was to Diana: Body Language Expert

Five years into their marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship appears as strong as ever.

For body language expert Judi James, this is down to the Duke of Sussex' devotion to his wife—and his determination to distinguish himself from his father, who was seen as cold and distant in his first marriage to Princess Diana.

"Harry is tactile, protective and supportive. His idealized view of Meghan is constantly expressed in his words and his body language," James told Express.

"Many of Harry’s behaviors and body language as a husband suggest he has been determined to create a complete contrast to the kind of partnering skills he saw from his father during his marriage to Diana."

Charles and Diana had a famously tumultuous marriage from the get-go, with both cheating on each other. They officially separated in 1992, then divorced in 1996. Harry has long appeared to resent his father's behavior towards his mom, so it would make sense that he would try to be a completely different kind of husband.

"The common opinion is that Harry changed when he met Meghan and that change appears to be ongoing," James continued.

"Once known as the party or playboy prince he switched to a man whose life revolves around his wife and children and who spends much of his working life promoting his causes."

But for the expert, Harry wouldn't have changed so dramatically if it wasn't true to who he is.

"Change is not uncommon when we fall in love as we can become desperate for approval and to form a complimentary 'fit' with the person we love, but long-term change like Harry’s is quite rare," she said.

"Often a partner will morph back into who they were when they met, so perhaps Meghan brought out a more authentic side to Harry rather than cosmetic and temporary alterations."

Harry is often candid in praising his wife and sharing how she has changed his life for the better. Most recently, he told trauma specialist Gabor Maté, "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself."

So, yes, Meghan changed him, but he wouldn't have changed if he didn't want to, OK?