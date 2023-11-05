Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Céline Dion, Orlando Bloom at the Final Performance of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency

After two years, Katy Perry closed her Las Vegas residency “Play” last night with some very famous faces in the audience: in addition to Orlando Bloom—who brought their three-year-old daughter, Daisy, along as well—the legendary Céline Dion and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance at the show, held at The Theatre at Resorts World. (Photo proof comes from the X user @chained2katyy .)

(Image credit: @chained2katyy)

We know that Harry and Meghan are music fans—the couple went to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in L.A. together, with Meghan returning for a second show a couple of days later; Meghan also attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this summer. Harry is also friends with Bloom, who is his neighbor in Montecito, as well. “Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message—because he’s just down the road and we sort of keep in contact,” Harry said at the time , adding that he and Bloom stay in touch about security in the neighborhood.

Perry herself also has a royal connection—she performed at King Charles’ Coronation Concert back in May, held at Windsor Castle.

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Neal / Getty)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Harry and Meghan arrived separately from Dion, who was joined by her twin sons Eddy and Nelson in the VIP section. Dion’s outing last night follows quality time with her eldest son, René-Charles, and the twins at a hockey game in Las Vegas this past Monday.

At the show—as evidenced in this video shared by a concertgoer—Bloom danced along to Perry as she sang “Chained to the Rhythm” while holding Daisy, wearing headphones.

Before she hit the stage for her final “Play” show, Perry posted photos and clips from the residency’s wrap party, in which she praised “the BEST cast & crew in Sin City”; also on social media she added, poignantly, “I’ll miss you guys.”

(Image credit: Getty)

While the photo from X shows Harry and Meghan in close proximity to Dion, it’s unclear if they actually spoke, though one can assume they (hopefully) did.