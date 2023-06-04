Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Being Tapped for an Emmy Nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—Emmy nominees? It could happen, reports The Mirror, as their eponymous six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan could potentially bring home a nod for the pair. (Wonder if Meghan, as an actress on Suits, ever thought the Emmy she would be nominated for would be for this?)
Variety reports that the Sussexes are in the running for an Emmy for the show, and this exciting prospect shows Netflix “they have the staying power for them to continue bankrolling the couple’s projects,” an expert said.
Harry & Meghan broke streaming records for the service and was a massive hit upon its release last December. Mark Boardman, who has deep experience in the industry, told Newsweek that, if Harry and Meghan do get the nomination (and probably even more so the win), it could lead to future opportunities and business deals: “Being predicted for inclusion for an Emmy award alone is a significant achievement in the television industry,” he said, adding that it “carries immense importance and relevance for the Sussexes.”
Boardman said he is “certain” that there is a “very good chance” that Harry & Meghan could be nominated.
“What the couple need right now is industry validation, and this is just what has happened from Variety including their show as a predicted nominee in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction category,” he said.
Boardman also predicted the show would place in the top three to win the category, if nominated. The Emmys will take place on September 19 in Los Angeles, and nominations will be announced next month.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
