Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Being Tapped for an Emmy Nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—Emmy nominees? It could happen, reports The Mirror , as their eponymous six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan could potentially bring home a nod for the pair. (Wonder if Meghan, as an actress on Suits, ever thought the Emmy she would be nominated for would be for this?)

Variety reports that the Sussexes are in the running for an Emmy for the show, and this exciting prospect shows Netflix “they have the staying power for them to continue bankrolling the couple’s projects,” an expert said.

Harry & Meghan broke streaming records for the service and was a massive hit upon its release last December. Mark Boardman, who has deep experience in the industry, told Newsweek that, if Harry and Meghan do get the nomination (and probably even more so the win), it could lead to future opportunities and business deals: “Being predicted for inclusion for an Emmy award alone is a significant achievement in the television industry,” he said, adding that it “carries immense importance and relevance for the Sussexes.”

Boardman said he is “certain” that there is a “very good chance” that Harry & Meghan could be nominated.

“What the couple need right now is industry validation, and this is just what has happened from Variety including their show as a predicted nominee in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction category,” he said.

Boardman also predicted the show would place in the top three to win the category, if nominated. The Emmys will take place on September 19 in Los Angeles, and nominations will be announced next month.