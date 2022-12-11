Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Their First Dance Song at 2018 Wedding in Newly Released Trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been known to be pretty romantic, saccharine, and lovey-dovey (nothing wrong with that!)—but, for their first dance at their May 19, 2018, wedding, they opted for a fast-paced, upbeat, and fun song over a slow love song, as a new trailer for Harry & Meghan reveals. They chose Wilson Pickett’s 1966 hit “Land of 1000 Dances,” a song Meghan admitted she often forgets the name of: “I always get it wrong,” she said.

In the trailer—released yesterday—ample clips of the couple dancing to the song are shown, as Meghan recalled “it was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind.” Harry and Meghan’s private evening wedding reception was held at Frogmore House, where Meghan knocked it out of the park in a Stella McCartney gown and late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring (which she wore again this week in New York City). Harry wore a tuxedo as the two took to the dance floor for their dance routine.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun,” Meghan said. “Even our first dance.” As Meghan sang lyrics from the song in the new trailer, she continued “that was our first dance. It was so fun.”

The then Prince Charles hosted the reception, attended by 200 of their closest friends and family, according to People . The private event followed their very public wedding earlier in the day at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It certainly seemed to be a night to remember—Idris Elba was their DJ, George Clooney served drinks to guests, and Serena Williams played beer pong. Harry and Meghan also reportedly gave speeches thanking their guests for attending, infused with humor and trademarked sweetness.

“It was a huge dance party,” a source told People of the reception at the time. “Everyone was letting loose and had a blast. Just a fun night and not stuffy at all.”