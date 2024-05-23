Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been Invited to Visit This Country After The “Triumph” of Their Three-Day Nigeria Trip

While on their high-profile trip to Nigeria earlier this month, Prince Harry told People that he hoped there were more visits just like it in the future: “These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us,” he said. “And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about.” He added that face-to-face interactions far outweigh, say, a Zoom call, telling the outlet “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change,” he said. “There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.”
According to The Mirror, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been “invited to Ghana” after their overwhelming success in Nigeria, the outlet reports. “The West African country’s officials and leading icons are keen for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit after their ‘success’ in their neighboring country Nigeria,” the publication writes, calling Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria visit a “triumph.”
The Mirror reports that “the country’s leading bigwigs and artistic influencers” are looking for Harry and Meghan to fly to Accra, the nation’s capital “that was so loved by Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and they will pull out all the stops to make them feel at home,” the outlet continues.
“There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana,” a source told the publication. “Everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth. Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years, from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell, and One Direction’s Liam Payne. Idris Elba, who DJed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, is a regular, too. He is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time ‘back home.’”
Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria for three days; it’s not known for how many days or when this trip might occur. But if and when it does, “Harry certainly won’t be short of people to show him around, and they will certainly roll out the red carpet for him, drafting in some of the finest Afro-beats performers to welcome him and his family,” the source speaking to The Mirror said. “So perhaps it is only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan come out and sample the famous jollof rice.”
Stephanie Busari—who was a part of the women in leadership panel Meghan attended—said, per The Mirror, that she “truly didn’t know what to expect,” but “I was very pleasantly surprised," she said. "They are fun, caring, loved up, compassionate, total naturals with a crowd.” She added, “It was a private visit, but looked like a royal tour in all but name.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
How Elle Fanning Elevates a Travel Outfit
Hint: Color-coordination is involved.
By India Roby Published
-
There's Nothing Basic About Bella Hadid's White T-Shirt Dress
In fact, she's wearing one that will soon debut on a runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has All of Fashion’s Favorite Summer Shoe Trends
Shop them now, before they sell out.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Turned Down a Stay at a Royal Residence—and, Ergo, a Chance to Meet with His Father, King Charles—Because of Security Concerns
“Had the invitation been accepted, it may have provided an opportunity to spend some time together outside of their hectic schedules.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Is Apparently “Angrier Than Anyone Has Ever Seen Him” Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Recent Visit to Nigeria
Royal author Tom Quinn said that, for the King and Prince William, the trip “has confirmed their worst fears.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—Despite Remaining Close to Prince Harry—Would Never Have Attended His Invictus Games Event “Without the King’s Consent”
Both women, especially Beatrice, are under consideration for an upgrade in their royal roles, as dictated by the King.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria Trip Seems to Be the First of Many Royal Tour-Esque Visits the Couple Want to Undertake
“Being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about,” Harry said.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Calms Prince Harry Down and Helps Him with Anxiety at Public Engagements, Royal Commenter Says
The couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary this weekend after a whirlwind three-day visit to Nigeria.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Almost 5 Years On From Heartbreaking "Not Really OK" Interview in Africa, Meghan Markle Says "We're Really Happy" During Nigeria Tour
A poignant update.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brought a Personal Photographer with Them to Visit Nigeria Over the Weekend
It’s a name that you’ll no doubt recognize, at that.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
California's Attorney General's Office Confirms That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nonprofit Archewell Is "In Good Standing"
The nonprofit had briefly been labeled "delinquent" due to a lost check, but the issue was quickly resolved.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published