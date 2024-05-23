Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been Invited to Visit This Country After The “Triumph” of Their Three-Day Nigeria Trip

While on their high-profile trip to Nigeria earlier this month, Prince Harry told People that he hoped there were more visits just like it in the future: “These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us,” he said. “And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about.” He added that face-to-face interactions far outweigh, say, a Zoom call, telling the outlet “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change,” he said. “There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.”

Harry and Meghan made a splash in Nigeria earlier this month, where they traveled for a three-day visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Mirror , Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been “invited to Ghana” after their overwhelming success in Nigeria, the outlet reports. “The West African country’s officials and leading icons are keen for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit after their ‘success’ in their neighboring country Nigeria,” the publication writes, calling Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria visit a “triumph.”

The Mirror reports that “the country’s leading bigwigs and artistic influencers” are looking for Harry and Meghan to fly to Accra, the nation’s capital “that was so loved by Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and they will pull out all the stops to make them feel at home,” the outlet continues.

Though it wasn't a royal tour (as Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals), it certainly felt like one. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana,” a source told the publication. “Everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth. Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years, from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell, and One Direction’s Liam Payne. Idris Elba, who DJed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, is a regular, too. He is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time ‘back home.’”

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria for three days; it’s not known for how many days or when this trip might occur. But if and when it does, “Harry certainly won’t be short of people to show him around, and they will certainly roll out the red carpet for him, drafting in some of the finest Afro-beats performers to welcome him and his family,” the source speaking to The Mirror said. “So perhaps it is only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan come out and sample the famous jollof rice.”

Ghana is reportedly courting the Sussexes to visit after the Nigeria visit's success. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stephanie Busari—who was a part of the women in leadership panel Meghan attended—said, per The Mirror, that she “truly didn’t know what to expect,” but “I was very pleasantly surprised," she said. "They are fun, caring, loved up, compassionate, total naturals with a crowd.” She added, “It was a private visit, but looked like a royal tour in all but name.”