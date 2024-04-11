Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Two New Netflix Series, Both In the “Early Stages” of Production

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing Netflix deal is about to include two new offerings, both of which are in the “early stages” of production, Deadline reports. Neither the titles of the shows nor their respective release dates have been announced yet.

According to Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, two nonfiction series are in the works, including a series curated by Meghan—who is also serving as an executive producer—that will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” Deadline reports. That series will be directed by Michael Steed, who worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and the showrunner is Leah Harison, who was a producer on Selena Gomez’s Selena + Chef cooking show on HBO.

Meghan has a well-documented love of cooking, and even collaborated on a fundraising cookbook with the Hubb Community Kitchen as one of her first projects as a working member of the royal family. Much of her proposed product offerings for her forthcoming lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard center around the kitchen , from jellies and jams to tableware, drinkware, and recipe books.

While cooking is a huge hobby for Meghan, Harry has long been a fan of playing polo—often photographed playing internationally—and the second new series will follow the world of professional polo, Deadline reports. “Shot primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center, the series will explore the world of the sport, which is known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene,” Deadline writes. “It will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

These two new series are a part of the couple’s ongoing Netflix deal, which was inked in 2020. Since then, they’ve released the six-part Liz Garbus-directed docuseries Harry & Meghan, which came out in late 2022, as well as the interview series Live to Lead and Harry’s Heart of Invictus, about his beloved Invictus Games. The Sussexes are also adapting Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me at the Lake into a film for the streaming giant, “the story of a couple who meet in their thirties [that] deals with themes of childhood trauma, including losing a parent in a car crash, mental health challenges, and post-natal depression,” Deadline reports—which, if you know Harry and Meghan’s story, has a lot of nuggets from their real life experiences sprinkled in the plot.

